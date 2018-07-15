Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 4 unnoticed things from the second ODI

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
389   //    15 Jul 2018, 17:08 IST

After a superb performance in the T20I series and a convincing win in the first ODI, the Indian team locked horns with England for the Penultimate ODI of the series at Lord's.

England won the toss for the first time in this series and elected to bat first. Both the teams didn’t make any changes and decided to play with the same XI.

England had a good start as both the openers built a partnership of 69 runs in the first 10 overs. Kuldeep Yadav’s 3-wicket spell helped India make a comeback but a really poor death bowling display from the Indian pacers meant England posted a mammoth total of 322 runs.

Chasing a mountain high 323 to seal the series, India didn’t have the promising start as it lost both the openers cheaply. Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina tried to build a partnership but Moeen Ali dismissed Kohli in the 27th over.

Dhoni along with Raina, Hardik and Kuldeep, tried to win it for India but didn’t get support from the other end. India went on to lose the match by 86 runs. Here’s a look at some things that you might have missed from the game.


#1 England played wrist spinners better than ever on this tour

CRICKET-ENG-IND-ODI
CRICKET-ENG-IND-ODI

The Indian spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been producing magic from their wrists in the recent times. Every time the Indian pacers have failed to give a good start to the team, the spinners come into the attack and disrupt the opposition's flow.

The story has been the same in this India-England series as well. Whenever things started to look difficult for India, Kuldeep Yadav’s heroics and Yuzi Chahal’s supporting spells took the team out of the danger. But the tables turned in the 2nd ODI.

The English batsmen scored a total of 111 runs in the 20 overs bowled by both the wrist spinners. Joe Root’s century was a sublime proof that it’s not impossible to play wrist spin for him and his team. It’s true that the team has struggled against left-arm wrist spin on sluggish wickets, but not every team’s spin department will turn out to be a threat for this England side.

Although they’ve found it really hard to read Kuldeep’s angle since his front hand is more often not visible when he is bowling a googly, it doesn’t mean that every team can handle the England batsmen by keeping a couple of wristies in their side.

Page 1 of 4 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Eoin Morgan
