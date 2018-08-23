England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI

After coming up short in the first two games, the Men in Blue made a startling comeback as they prevailed over England by a margin of 203 runs in the 3rd Test to make it 2-1 in the five-match series and keep their hopes alive.

The next encounter between the two sides will now take place on the 30th August at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, which means that both the teams have ample time to look back at the errors they made and rectify them in the upcoming matches.

Having said that, we take a look at India's predicted playing XI in the 4th test.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Dhawan, Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hanuma Vihari

Openers:

Shikhar Dhawan

In the 3rd Test, Shikhar Dhawan was drafted in the starting XI as a replacement for an out-of-form Murali Vijay and the Delhi-born southpaw did cement his place in the Indian squad for the remaining two matches.

Dhawan scored a total of 35 in the first innings and notched up 44 off 63 balls in the second half before handing his wicket to Adil Rashid to become the first Indian opener since 1952 to be stumped in England. As a result, he will most likely retain his place in the upcoming Test match.

KL Rahul

Before the commencement of the 3rd Test, questions were being raised on KL Rahul's selection since the 26-year-old struggled to find his feet in the first couple of matches.

Nevertheless, his performances in the recently-concluded Test, even though unexceptional, will be enough to keep him in the team for another match.

