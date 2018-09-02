England vs India 2018, 4th Test: Is 250 chaseable on this wicket?

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.12K // 02 Sep 2018, 11:22 IST

Virat Kohli has to come up with goods once again

India had a golden opportunity in the first innings to drive England out of this game, but, once again their batting faltered. Indian batsmen didn't get enough partnerships going. Once again it was a one-man effort, this time around it was Cheteshwar Pujara instead of Virat Kohli.

Now Indian batting is up against the wall. They will have to chase more than 250 on this wicket. Now, the question arises: is 250 chaseable on this wicket?

There are two aspects to look at, first: is the wicket good enough and the second: is the Indian batting good enough.

Wicket doesn't seem to have any demons in it. Fast bowlers are not getting that much help as we have seen earlier in the series. Once a batsman settles in pitch looks completely flat.

For spinners, there is a rough outside the off stump of right-handers but that is not alarming, as the ball is spinning slowly out of that rough. Although Indian batting makes Moeen Ali look like a lethal spinner, in reality, he is far from that as his record against other countries suggests.

If a batsman is willing to work hard and play with discipline this pitch still has 250-300 runs in it.

Moeen Ali will be a worry for India

Talking about Indian batting, that is where the problem lies. There has been individual brilliance from them but the need of the hour is a collective effort. Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman who has been consistent on this tour.

Cheteshwar Pujara is also looking good since last two innings. Barring these two, none of the other batsmen inspires confidence to chase a sizable fourth innings score and that is exactly what England is setting them.

Chasing a fourth-innings score which is more than 250 has been a big challenge historically. Very few teams have been able to achieve it.

To achieve this target India would need partnerships, which have been few and far between, for them in this series. More than the history, batsmen have to defy their self-doubts and come up triumphant. Otherwise, the English team, which already has a foot in the door will quietly sneak in the other one.