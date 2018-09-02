England vs India 2018, 4th Test - Player Ratings

The series is now done and dusted. After four days of exciting Test cricket, England managed to make multiple comebacks and eventually pipped India by 60 runs to clinch the series.

After being reduced to 86/6 on the first day, England managed to make a superb comeback and post 246, thanks to Sam Curran’s 78. India was in control during their first innings as well at 142/2 but a collapse cost them a decent lead. However, Cheteshwar Pujara shone with a magnificent ton.

England made 271 in the second innings as the England batsmen grinded it out and set India 245 in the fourth innings. India lost 3 early wickets before Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane revived the hopes with a century stand. But once that stand was broken everything went downhill for India.

Here are the player ratings for this Test match.

India

Shikhar Dhawan – 2/10

Having gotten a couple of good starts at Trent Bridge, Shikhar Dhawan scored just 40 runs both innings combined. In both innings, he fell trying to push away-swingers and paid the price.

KL Rahul – 1.5/10

Like Dhawan, KL Rahul had got a couple of decent starts in the Trent Bridge Test. However, he failed miserably in both innings as he made 19 and 0 in the two innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara – 7.5/10

Cheteshwar Pujara had shown signs of a return to form with a solid and patient 72 in the second innings of the third Test. He struck a superb unbeaten 132 in this Test and continued his good form. His 132 in the first innings kept India afloat and helped them take a slender lead. However, he could manage only 5 in the second innings.

Virat Kohli – 7/10

Skipper Virat Kohli had a good Test match but not the kind he would’ve liked. He made 46 in the first innings and fell when he was looking good. In the second innings, when he was there in the middle, India’s chances of winning the Test stayed alive. He scored 58 but once he was dismissed things went downhill for the visitors.

Ajinkya Rahane – 6.5/10

Ajinkya Rahane might have failed and scored just 11 in the first innings. But his partnership with Kohli in the second innings brought India back in the game. He made a gritty 51 in the second essay.

Rishabh Pant – 4 /10

Rishabh Pant did impress on his debut but his second Test has been a forgettable one. He registered a 29-ball duck in the first innings while his breezy and carefree 18 in the second innings didn’t help either. He also had a hard time behind the stumps as he conceded 30 byes.

Hardik Pandya – 1/10

After a memorable game at Trent Bridge, Hardik Pandya had a really poor game here. He scored 4 and 0 with the bat and took just one wicket across the two innings with the ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin – 3/10

Ravichandran Ashwin faced a lot of criticism in this Test. After picking up a couple of wickets in the first innings, Ashwin was expected to fare much better in the second innings with all the rough outside the right-handers off-stump. However, he disappointed and took just one wicket in the second innings. He didn’t contribute much with the bat either.

Mohammed Shami – 7/10

Mohammed Shami blew hot and cold once again in this game. Despite taking a couple of wickets in the first innings, he was inconsistent. But in the second innings, he was India’s best bowler as he took 4/51.

Ishant Sharma – 8/10

Ishant Sharma was once again very good in this Test match. He might’ve taken only 4 wickets in the game, but he bowled beautifully throughout the game. He also scored a handy 14 in the first innings when India needed someone to stick with Pujara.

Jasprit Bumrah – 7.5/10

Jasprit Bumrah also had a good Test match. He picked up 3 wickets in the first innings while took one more in the second. With the bat, he hung around with Pujara and supported him well.

