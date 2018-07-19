England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the Test series

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 827 // 19 Jul 2018, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India is the No.1 Test side and iscoming in after a series loss against South Africa

The Indian team will conclude the tour with the five-match Test series against England. The visitors have started the England tour with the T20I series victory and lost the three-match ODI series.

Currently, India is the No.1 Test side and are coming in after a series loss against South Africa. As for England, they are ranked No.5 in the ICC Test rankings.

The Test series between India and England to be an exciting one. Alastair Cook, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler have been in great form. On the other hand, India has always been known as a strong batting side.

Hence, the upcoming series between these two teams to be a thrilling encounter. Here we mention five batsmen who are the ones to be watched out for during the series

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has had a tough 2018 as far as red-ball cricket is concerned

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has had a tough 2018 as far as red-ball cricket is concerned. In 2018, he has played three innings and scored just 67 runs at an average of 22. Hence, he has been in poor form in the lead up to the all-important England tour.

However, every time Rahane has been under pressure, Rahane has delivered. When India was under pressure especially overseas, he has delivered on most occasions. Hence, Rahane has been India's go-to-man in overseas conditions.

When India last toured England in 2014, Rahane had played all five matches and scored 299 runs at an average of 33.22. Rahane also scored a hundred and a couple of fifties in India's tour of England in 2014.

He is one of the players who love to play away from home. In fact, he is one of the few players who have a better average playing away from home.

He has an average of 32.87 at home and 52.05 at overseas. Undoubtedly, he is crucial for India's chances in the Test series.

1 / 5 NEXT