England vs India 2018: 5 highest wicket-takers of the Test series

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 342 // 15 Sep 2018, 19:13 IST

England Bowlers caused serious problems to Indian Batsmen

India lost the Test series against England, 4-1, and it was English bowlers who did the most damage picking up wickets at regular intervals. Indian batsmen had a tough time adjusting to the English conditions and whenever they maintained their calm and composure, England bowlers struck with some unplayable deliveries.

The pitches offered a lot, not just to pace bowlers, but also to the spin bowlers who played a very serious role in some of the matches' outcome. In this article, we take a look at five highest wicket-takers in this series.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah, 14 wickets

Bumrah produced one of the best deliveries ever in the series to dismiss Jennings

The yorker specialist, Jasprit Bumrah had a brilliant outing with the ball and added 14 scalps to his wickets tally. With the new ball, Bumrah troubled the top-order batsmen continuously throughout the series.

In the third Test, Bumrah picked up a 5-wicket haul to help India register a huge win by 203 runs. He rattled the middle-order in very quick successions and destroyed the England batting lineup.

He produced one of the greatest deliveries ever when he swung one in and Keaton Jennings got stranded in no-man's land.

