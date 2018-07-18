England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that Indian players could achieve in the Test series

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the Test series against England. India will be starting their Test campaign in England from 1st of August at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Men in Blue kick-started this tour in a grand style by winning the T20I series 2-1. However, England proved to be too good a team to beat in the ODI series as the Indian team lost the series 1-2. Thus, the Indian team would be looking forward to starting the Test series on a high with an improved performance on the English soil in the longer formats of the game.

Hence, before we head to the much-hyped series, let us have a look at five milestones that the Indian team would be closing into as they meet England for the test series starting from August.

India Squad for first three Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami.

#5 Ishant Sharma racing towards 250 Test wickets

The tall and lanky fast bowler from Delhi, Ishant Sharma, will be India's crucial bowler in the upcoming Test series against England. For past two years, Ishant has been consistently delivering the goods for the Indian Test team, especially at overseas tours.

With a lovely high-arm action, raw pace, the capacity to generate an extra bounce, and ability to consistently bowl at 140 clicks, Ishant has achieved a considerable amount of success in the longer formats of the game.

Ishant Sharma is close to a milestone in Test cricket. He is just 12 wickets shy from the mark of 250 Test wickets. Scalping these wickets, Ishant will become the only 7th Indian to take 250 or more wickets in Test cricket.

