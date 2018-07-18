Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the 3rd ODI and the series

Rajdeep Puri
Top 5 / Top 10
247   //    18 Jul 2018, 00:38 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The Indian cricket team crumbled to a huge loss in the final ODI against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Chasing 257 for victory, England won the match comfortably by eight wickets. Eoin Morgan and Joe Root put on an unbeaten 186 run partnership to take give the home side the victory.

While Morgan remained unbeaten on 88, Root remained unbeaten on 100. Earlier in the innings, Jonny Bairstow and James Vince got England off to a flier as they took on the Indian pacers with aplomb. Shardul Thakur got Bairstow dismissed after which Vince was dismissed run-out.

However, India failed to get back into the game as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal failed to take advantage of the wicket.

Earlier in the first innings, India managed to score 256 runs after a slow start. Virat Kohli was the star of the innings as he scored 71 in 72 deliveries.

With this win, England won the ODI series 2-1. Their next assignment will be against India in a five-match Test series which begins on August 1.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why India lost the final ODI and the series

#5 Extremely slow start by India

CRICKET-ENG-IND-ODI

As India were put into bat first, they got off to an extremely slow start as Rohit Sharma failed to get going. In the end, he was dismissed after scoring just 2 runs in 16 deliveries. After scoring two centuries in the limited-overs series, Rohit was looking completely off colour and could hardly get bat onto ball.

Shikhar Dhawan too failed to get going in the first 10 overs as he could not pick the English pacers with ease.

Both David Willey and Mark Wood bowled extremely well, swinging the ball and bowling tight lines, thus not allowing the two openers to play their natural game.

Once he did get going, it was a little too late. His dismissal was quite unfortunate as well as he was involved in a small mix-up with Virat Kohli, thus leading to a run-out.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket India National Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
