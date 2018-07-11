Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India will dominate England in the ODI series

Deepak Yadav
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.24K   //    11 Jul 2018, 15:29 IST

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

India have started the England tour on a high by winning the T20I series 2-1; so far they have lived up to the expectations bestowed upon them by Indian fans. Even in the match they lost, they fought till the last over. They are shaping up into the most dangerous limited overs side in the world and England will have to to come up with something special in order to stop Virat Kohli and Co.

Next in line for men in blue is the 3-match ODI series - the format in which England has excelled in the recent past. However, despite England forming so well in this format, India would hold the edge against them in the ODI series.

Here are 5 reasons why India will dominate England in the ODI series.

#1. English summer is not very different from Indian summer

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20

The climatic conditions that India have had to experience so far have been quite similar to what they are used experiencing in India. The late England summer has been quite hot and humid because of which the Indian team has not had to worry about adjusting to the conditions.

The wickets have been quite hard and batting friendly, just like the Indian wickets, which has resulted in increasing the importance of spinners. Spinners enjoy bowling on tracks like these and India being used to such conditions and wickets, gives them the edge over England.

Kuldeep Yadav had also mentioned that he was feeling like he was playing in India after his emphatic performance of 5 for 24 runs in the first T20I.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India can win the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 problems India might face in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 7 Indian Players Who Need To Step...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
Some records that might be broken in India vs England ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI
ENG 261/9 (49.2 ov)
IND
LIVE
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us