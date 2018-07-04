England vs India 2018: 5 talking points as India beat England by 8 wickets

Manish Pathak FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.50K // 04 Jul 2018, 01:23 IST

India draw first blood against England

The much-awaited series between England and India kicked off in Manchester and the visitors almost sauntered to a win without even breaking a sweat.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first and England made the initial few statements. 50 runs in the first five overs, Jason Roy was dismissed, spin was introduced and the hosts slipped.

Kuldeep Yadav breathed fire, picked up five wickets, Umesh Yadav chipped in with two wickets and after a blazing start England could only manage 159 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan was sent back in the first over, and then KL Rahul walked in and put up an absolute treat with his sumptuous stroke-making. His 100-run partnership with Rohit Sharma ensured India had no hiccups as they cruised to the title with eight wickets to spare.

#5 England and their typical rapid start

It has almost become synonymous with English cricket in the limited overs format. They bat first, the openers stride out and then start smacking the new ball around as if they do not have a care in the world.

After the Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected the bowl first, Jason Roy and jos Buttler walked out for the hosts. Roy took a couple of balls to get his eye in and then got cracking.

He punched the ball towards point even it was a smidgen short, waltzed across the stumps to clip a length ball away towards mid-wicket, and then used his arms and reach to smash the ball over covers and mid off.

Jos Buttler walked across, kept his bat down and then scooped the full ball over Dhoni as his first scoring stroke and then it got him going.

When Umesh Yadav got rid of Jason Roy as he was trying to pull a length ball away, England were well on the way with 50 runs in the first five overs. Just the start any side would want on a bright sunny day and on a flat flaccid surface!