Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 5 things that India did differently to win at Trent Bridge

Rohit Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
117   //    23 Aug 2018, 00:03 IST

5 things that India did differently in the 3rd test against England at Trent Bridge:
India made the series 2-1

The Indian cricket team bounced back in style with a convincing 203 run win over hosts England in the 3rd test at Trent Bridge after going 2-0 down in the Series. The Indian team, put into bat by England skipper Joe Root, piled on 329 runs in their first innings, aided by a gutsy 97 from skipper Virat Kohli and a counter-attacking 81 by Ajinkya Rahane.

England in reply was bundled out for a mere 161 courtesy of a brilliant spell of swing bowling from Hardik Pandya which saw him end up with figures of 5/28 from his 6 overs.

A second innings century from Virat Kohli (103) supported at the other end by twin fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara(72) and Hardik Pandya(52*) saw India register 352/7 with a massive lead of 520 on board.

England showed great courage and fight to take the game to the fifth day before being bundled out for 317.

Let us take a look into the five things that India did differently in the third test against England at Trent Bridge to ensure a win this time around:

#5 Positive intent shown by Indian openers

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul batted with Intent Negating the England Seamers
Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul batted with Intent Negating the England Seamers

Indian openers have failed miserably to provide the team with a good start in the first two test matches against England.

The loss of quick wickets at the top of the order has been letting the visiting team down ever since the South Africa tour earlier in the year.

Murali Vijay, despite being one of India’s best batsman when India toured England back in 2014 has looked completely out of sorts in the opening two test matches which saw him getting dropped for the third test at Trent Bridge.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, who was included in the playing XI ahead of Vijay showed great character and determination facing the new ball against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The duo batted beautifully in both the innings, leaving well outside the off stump and putting the bad balls away to the fence, giving the visitors a solid foundation to build upon.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Leisure Reading
Rohit Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
4 things need India need to do differently in Trent Bridge 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: How did Virat Kohli's...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: What did India improve to...
RELATED STORY
India vs England : Three things that need to change for...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2: 3 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant rewrite history at...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
It’s do-or-die at Trent Bridge, India likely to come with...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us