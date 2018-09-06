Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018, 5th Test: Pitch report

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
527   //    06 Sep 2018, 00:11 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One
Kohli and Root both would like to win this Test

Fifth Test match between India and England will be played at Kennington Oval, formerly known as The Oval. Though it's a dead rubber, both teams are expected to play with full intensity. India would like to end the tour on a high note whereas England would look to give Alistair Cook a winning farewell.

Conditions at the Kennington Oval are expected to be intermittently cloudy during the five days of the Test match, which should aid the fast bowling. Temperature is expected to be in the early 20's, which augurs for an even contest between bat and ball.

Looking at the recent history of this ground, England have elected to bat first on this ground during the last three Tests they have played here. Unless rain is around the corner on the first day, England is expected to bat first again.

India might also want to bat first as they have lost two Test matches while chasing in the fourth innings and they would like to put up a decent score on the board in the first innings to put fragile English batting under pressure.

Last three Test matches played here along with the recently concluded county match between Surrey and Nottinghamshire suggest that the team which puts up a big total in the first innings is expected to call the shots in the match. England lost two of the three Test matches mentioned above to Pakistan and Australia while winning the third won against South Africa last year.

Wicket is expected to help spinners during the latter part of the match. India's nemesis Moeen Ali took 4 wickets against South Africa in the fourth innings of the match played last year. Also, Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah took 5 wickets in the third innings of the Test played here in 2016. Looking at this, India would like to avoid batting last on this wicket.

The recent history of this ground tells us that big first innings would be the key here. In the County match played here during the last week, Surrey scored 375 while batting first and they won the match by an innings and 125 runs.

This Test might also turn out to be a battle of attrition, whichever team bats less badly, might take the cake.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Alastair Cook Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
England vs India, 5th Test: Preview, Team News, Probable...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test: What to Expect, Weather and...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Reasons why India can still win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Modern India-England Combined Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Positives for Team India so far in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us