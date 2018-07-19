England vs India 2018: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to miss first three Tests; will return to India

England v India - Third Royal London One Day International India Nets Session - Headingley Carnegie

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on his way back home and will not take any part in the first three Tests of the five-match series against England, Times of India reports. The Uttar Pradesh seamer was kept on hold as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an 18-man squad for the first three Tests on fitness grounds.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggravated a lower back condition in the 3rd ODI against England. His condition is being assessed by the BCCI medical team and a call on his inclusion in the Test squad will be made soon," BCCI had said in a media release on Wednesday.

This recent report, however, clears the air regarding Bhuvi's fitness. The pacer will undergo a rehabilitation process and if deemed fit by August, he might be called back for the last two Tests of the series.

A lot of questions have been raised on the team management about why Bhuvneshwar was selected in the playing XI for the last One Day International when he wasn't fully fit. The pacer's performance was below par in the match as he failed to generate the conventional swing which he very often does and most of his deliveries pitched halfway down the pitch, indicating that the bowler had a lower back issue and wasn't fully fit.

When quizzed by PTI on the same, a BCCI official said, "Please go and ask Ravi Shastri that question (about Bhuvi's injury management).

"The moment we are saying he has aggravated his injury, we are conceding that he wasn't fully fit. So if he is a vital cog in our Test match scheme of things, why was he risked for an ODI.

"If you look at IPL, Bhuvi missed five out of 17 games for Sunrisers. The BCCI had asked the franchise to look after his workload management. Then he was rested for Afghanistan Test so that he gets time to recover for UK tour. But it seems something is amiss and that's quite baffling" the official added.

The five-match Test series between India and England starts on 1st August at Birmingham.