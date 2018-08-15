Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 2018: Bumrah, Kohli, and Bhuvneshwar's fitness status revealed

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
6.84K   //    15 Aug 2018, 11:53 IST

Image result for Jasprit Bumrah Test cricket hd images

Fitness issues have been plaguing the Indian team ever since the start of the Test series. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injuries have affected the Indian team in the first two Tests. Virat Kohli also got injured in the second Test. However, later in the press conference, the skipper clarified that he is expected to be fit for the third Test.

Bumrah deemed fit for the third Test

After having suffered many injury blows, finally, good news has hit the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah has been passed fit for the third Test. Bumrah injured his left thumb in the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin in June.

Jasprit Bumrah underwent a surgery in Leeds on 4th of July followed by a rehabilitation before being called up for the Test series. The pacer trained hard in the nets before the start of both Tests, but was deemed unfit for the first two Tests as a precautionary measure.

Kohli racing against time to be completely fit

Virat Kohli was seen struggling in the second Test with his sore back. Although the skipper didn't look good, Kohli confirmed that he is all set to recover by the start of the third Test. However, he also maintained that he might not be able to field or run between the wickets at 100%. Thus, Kohli will be racing against time to get perfectly fit for the third Test. 

The captain did take part in the gym session that was held yesterday for all the team members. Virat is said to be under rehabilitation to be fit for the third Test.  

Bhuvneshwar has hit the gym

India's bowling spearhead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has hit the gym after having undergone rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Bhuvneshwar Kumar hitting the gym has come as a delight for the Indian team. Although he is not expected to play the third Test, he might make the cut for the last two Tests.

Ente
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Instagram stories

The Indian bowling veteran came up with an Instagram story to educate his followers on the injury update and his gym sessions. 

Ashwin and Pandya safe after minor blows in the second Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya suffered a blow to their bowling hand while batting in the second innings of the Lord's. However, Pandya and Ashwin have deemed fit for the third Test which is to be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. 





England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Injuries in Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
