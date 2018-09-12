Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Combined Playing XI

Rohan Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
489   //    12 Sep 2018, 18:24 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
England lifting the trophy after the 4-1 series victory.

Indian tour to England might have come to a disappointing end with England winning the five match test series 4-1, but as Virat Kohli said during the post-match presentation, "It was a perfect advertisement for Test Cricket".

A series where both teams had their chances in equal number and victory came down to the small margin of errors, one team was left with the feeling of 'what if", "could have" and "should have" and the other team went in with the feeling of joy and success.

Many players contributed in making this series as exciting as it was with some brilliant individual performances. And here we are picking a combined playing XI picking the best performers from both the sides. 

Openers

Alastair Cook

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Cook can certainly leave with his head held high

This series was a nightmare for openers from both the sides till the fourth test match. However, in the last test match of the series and his career too, Alastair Cook showed his class once again and gave a Man Of The Match performance scoring 71 runs in the first innings and a brilliant 147 runs in his last international innings. He also ended up being England's second highest run-getter with 327 runs in nine innings only behind Jos Buttler.

KL Rahul

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Rahul showed his class with a brilliant 149

KL Rahul was the only Indian opener who got to play all five matches in the series (albeit, he came one down in the first test).

He too struggled to get going, just like every other opener in the series, but showed his class in the last innings while chasing 464 runs when he gave a master class on batting en route to 149 runs. He just like Cook, ended up being the second highest run-getter for his side.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team James Anderson Virat Kohli Cricketers of the Week Test cricket
Rohan Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined Test XI
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Best combined Test XI of the...
RELATED STORY
Current India-England Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Modern India-England Combined Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018 Second ODI preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Best possible Indian Playing XI at...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3rd T20I Preview and Probable...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us