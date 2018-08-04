Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Dhawan's drop to reprieve Sam Curran is SK Turning Point of 1st Test

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
544   //    04 Aug 2018, 18:00 IST

Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan's shoddy slip catching prevented India from closing England's second innings

When the fourth day's play began at Edgbaston, the match was still on a knife-edge. England needed to see the back of Virat Kohli to clear their route to victory. On the other hand, India required one significant partnership to get closer to the target.

With the stage set for heroes to be made, Ben Stokes gave an apt display of his irresistible temperament by trapping Kohli in front. He eventually outclassed Hardik Pandya to seal a momentous 31-run triumph for England.

Needless to say, the narrow defeat will be quite jarring for India's psyche. When the curtains fall and the dust settles, they may mostly look back at their inept batting performance as not one individual offered any sort of support to Kohli.

However, another key reason for India's loss was their abysmal slip catching. In such regard, England fared no better. But when push came to shove, the visitors ended up paying the price.

The pivotal moment in the game came when Shikhar Dhawan dropped Sam Curran during the post-lunch session on the third day. England's lead, at that point in time, stood at a mere 120 runs. However, the 20-year old made the most of his reprieve by changing the complexion of the game.

Dhawan makes a costly mistake

Riding on Ishant Sharma's roaring spell, India were able to rip through England's middle-order. The post-lunch session on the third play aggravated the hosts' woes as Buttler edged one to the wicket-keeper. England were effectively at 100/7.

Curran settled into the crease by unfurling a couple of delectable drives. Little did anyone know that the interesting passage of play would end up having a profound effect on the state of the game.

Mohammed Shami induced a loose shot from Curran. Admittedly, edges of attempted square cuts are not easy to pouch. But Dhawan did not even give himself the best chance. Contrary to the only expectation from any slip fielder, he reacted slowly.

Also Read: Four catches dropped by Indian fielders in the first Test

By the time he got low and dropped his hands, the ball kissed Dhawan's fingers and evaded his clutches. The frustration and agony was writ on Kohli's face even as the ball sped to the boundary.

Curran cuts loose

Sam Curran
Sam Curran's blistering cameo turned the momentum in England's favour

Buoyed by the reprieve, Curran kept flashing hard at almost everything outside the off-stump. India's seamers played into his hands. Shunning the impressive discipline that they had showed against the specialist batsmen, the fast bowlers began to spray the ball around.

With the situation tailor-made for a counterattack, Curran started to plunder a slew of boundaries against the Indian pacers. Whilst some of those were streaky, the remarkable confidence from the young man started to unsettle Kohli's troops.

Dhawan's slip catching woes continued further. He put down a simpler chance to let Rashid off the hook. Fortunately for India, this drop did not cost much as Umesh Yadav breached the right-hander's defence.

On the other hand, Curran took the attack to Ravichandran Ashwin. After punishing a rare long hop from the off-spinner, the southpaw came down the track and sent the ball sailing into the grand stand. He brought up his maiden Test fifty by hammering Ishant for a lofted six over the cover boundary.

By the time Curran fell, the damage had already been done. His 65-ball 63 turned what could have been a 140-150 target into a dicey chase of 194. Having been given a new lease from life from the lower-order charge, England's bowlers rose to the occasion. Upon overcoming Kohli's resilience, they collectively held their nerve to seal an euphoric victory.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shikhar Dhawan Sam Curran
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
All you need to know about the new kid on the block, Sam...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's stunning spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st Test: Virat Kohli's unwavering grit...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five reasons why India lost the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test Day 2: Test cricket at...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test: Turning points for India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st Test: Preview, Head-to-Head,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us