England vs India 2018: England announce playing XI for first Test

Sankalp Srivastava FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.14K // 31 Jul 2018, 17:51 IST

England & India Net Sessions

England have announced the playing XI which will take on India in the first Test of the five-match series in Edgbaston. Adil Rashid, who was drafted into the squad on the back of some superlative performances in the limited-over circuit, has been named in the XI as the only spinner.

Rashid had signed a white-ball only contract with Yorkshire in February and hasn't played a Test match in almost two years. The leg spinner's last Test, incidentally, was against India back in December 2016 in Chennai.

All-rounder Sam Curran has made his way into the side as well while Moeen Ali misses out. Ben Stokes makes the playing XI as well but is due to miss the second Test at Lord's as his trial over Bristol nightclub incident begins on Monday (6th August), a day after the first match is scheduled to get over.

Joe Root will continue to captain the side while Jos Buttler, who has been in the best form of his life recently, will be the vice-captain. Both James Anderson and Stuart Broad will play the first Test, however, there were suggestions made by the latter that the two might be rotated later in the series to balance the workload.

"I think there has already been small conversations saying about 'don't be disheartened if you are left out for a Test match', it's not a personal attack or dropping, it's management of your bowlers to make sure we give ourselves the best chance," Broad said.

"I won't get to the stage where I am left out at say, Lord's, I'd go back and play county cricket, if you're missing out, fresh bowlers come in, you stay around [the squad], keep talking, stay part of the unit so it's only natural to expect small changes throughout five Test matches, but the bowlers have to be able to take it."

England XI for first Test: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes.

This would be England's 1000th Test match.