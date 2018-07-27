Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.28K   //    27 Jul 2018, 18:49 IST

England Nets Session

So, we are just five days short of the Test series between India and England which guarantees to be a hell of an encounter. The preparations are in full swing and both teams are ready to have a go at each other. 

The five-match India vs England Test series is all set to kick-start on 1st August from the very famous Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has announced a strong 13-member squad for the 1st Test against India. With a strong squad up their sleeve, the team selection will be the key for England in the 1st Test. 

Thus, let us have a look at the predicted playing XI for England for the 1st Test against India.

England 1st Test Squad: Joe Root (C), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and James Porter.

Openers: Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings

England Lions v India A - Day Two

Facing the opening music would be England's experienced Test campaigner and former Test captain, Alastair Cook. He has been England's aid in the opening department in the Test format for a long time now and is most likely to hold his place in the playing XI for the opening Test against India as well. 

Off late, Cook has fared a bit of criticism, thus come the Test series he will be under a bit of pressure to perform and bulge runs for his team. However, irrespective of how the conditions will play, the left-handed batsman is expected to be a threat for the Indian team. 

Accompanying Cook would be Keaton Jennings, who made his debut against India back in 2016 while scoring a century as well in his debut match. Making his debut at the famous Wankhede Stadium, Keaton made a stunning 112. His knock was also the highest by any Test opener against India in their debut innings. 

Jennings has put up some good performances in the past for the England team and is expected to rake up runs for his team in the upcoming series against India.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Joe Root Adil Rashid
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket Fanatic
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted bowling attack...
RELATED STORY
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018 - Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2019: India's probable XI for the 1st...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's predicted XI for first...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind 1st Test: 4 expected changes for India from...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us