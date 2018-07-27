England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test

Vaibhav Joshi

So, we are just five days short of the Test series between India and England which guarantees to be a hell of an encounter. The preparations are in full swing and both teams are ready to have a go at each other.

The five-match India vs England Test series is all set to kick-start on 1st August from the very famous Edgbaston in Birmingham.

ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has announced a strong 13-member squad for the 1st Test against India. With a strong squad up their sleeve, the team selection will be the key for England in the 1st Test.

Thus, let us have a look at the predicted playing XI for England for the 1st Test against India.

England 1st Test Squad: Joe Root (C), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and James Porter.

Openers: Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings

Facing the opening music would be England's experienced Test campaigner and former Test captain, Alastair Cook. He has been England's aid in the opening department in the Test format for a long time now and is most likely to hold his place in the playing XI for the opening Test against India as well.

Off late, Cook has fared a bit of criticism, thus come the Test series he will be under a bit of pressure to perform and bulge runs for his team. However, irrespective of how the conditions will play, the left-handed batsman is expected to be a threat for the Indian team.

Accompanying Cook would be Keaton Jennings, who made his debut against India back in 2016 while scoring a century as well in his debut match. Making his debut at the famous Wankhede Stadium, Keaton made a stunning 112. His knock was also the highest by any Test opener against India in their debut innings.

Jennings has put up some good performances in the past for the England team and is expected to rake up runs for his team in the upcoming series against India.

