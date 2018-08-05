England vs India 2018: England squad for the second Test announced

Ben Stokes celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli in the first Test

A day after posting a 31-run win over India in the first Test match at Edgbaston, the England selectors have announced the 13-member squad to take on the world number 1 Test side in the second Test at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London starting August 9.

As expected, all-rounder Ben Stokes is not included in the side as he has his hearing for an alleged affray begins on Monday. He has been replaced by Worcestershire all-rounder Chris Woakes, who is coming back into the England side from an injury.

The selectors have also dropped middle-order batsman Dawid Malan, who was below-par with both bat and on the field, and have replaced him with uncapped Surrey batsman Ollie Pope.

20-year-old Pope is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One this season, with 684 runs at an average of 85.50. Ever since making his first-class debut last year, Pope has been a consistent run scorer for his county as he has amassed 1012 runs in 15 games at an average of 63.25.

"Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career. The selection panel believe Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket. Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions," said national selector Ed Smith.

Uncapped Essex fast bowler Jamie Porter, who was named in the squad for the first Test and was released to play for his county, is also included in the 13-man squad.

England squad for the second Test: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.