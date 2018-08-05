Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: England squad for the second Test announced

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
3.05K   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:02 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
Ben Stokes celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli in the first Test

A day after posting a 31-run win over India in the first Test match at Edgbaston, the England selectors have announced the 13-member squad to take on the world number 1 Test side in the second Test at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London starting August 9.

As expected, all-rounder Ben Stokes is not included in the side as he has his hearing for an alleged affray begins on Monday. He has been replaced by Worcestershire all-rounder Chris Woakes, who is coming back into the England side from an injury.

The selectors have also dropped middle-order batsman Dawid Malan, who was below-par with both bat and on the field, and have replaced him with uncapped Surrey batsman Ollie Pope.

20-year-old Pope is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One this season, with 684 runs at an average of 85.50. Ever since making his first-class debut last year, Pope has been a consistent run scorer for his county as he has amassed 1012 runs in 15 games at an average of 63.25.

"Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career. The selection panel believe Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket. Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions," said national selector Ed Smith.

Uncapped Essex fast bowler Jamie Porter, who was named in the squad for the first Test and was released to play for his county, is also included in the 13-man squad.

England squad for the second Test: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ben Stokes Chris Woakes
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
England vs India 2018: England announce playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England keeping Ben Stokes option...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 tactical changes India need to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Wasim Jaffer backs India to win...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined Test XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us