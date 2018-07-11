England vs India 2018, First ODI: Preview and playing XI

India won Vitality International T20 Series

India and England face each other in the second chapter of India's current tour, with the tourists having triumphed 2-1 in the T20i series.

British men will look to restore some pride in their preferred limited-overs format when the ODI series starts at Trent Bridge on Thursday, July 12.

India won their most recent ODI series against the touring English team in January 2017 by 2-1.

The first game saw England post 350/7, but India reached the target with 11 balls to spare. in the second fixture, India batted first and scored 381/6 and England fell just short as they reached 366/8. But they restored some pride in the final game as they defended 321/8 to win by five runs.

India : For Visitors, Injured Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar have been replaced by Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel respectively. Ambati Rayudu was supposed to feature in the ODI series but, after failing a fitness test, he has been ruled out and replaced by Suresh Raina.

With the bat, India is packed with tremendous talent. Virat Kohli averages 167.75 in his last seven ODI's while Rohit Sharma has scored 534 runs in ten games at an average of 59.33.

While Rohit alongside KL Rahul, also hit a century in the most recent T20 international between the two. Hardik Pandya's all-round performance and skills gives them an additional advantage against the opposition.

With the ball, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra will be key. Kuldeep Yadav claimed 20 wickets in his last eight ODIs.

While Yuzvendra Chahal took 24 in his previous ten games. Between them, they took 33 wickets in the series against South Africa. Kuldeep was also in brilliant form in the T20 series, winning the first game with 5-24 to turn the game in India's favour, having also claimed seven wickets in Ireland too.

Expected Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Suresh Raina, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England was in glistening ODI form in their most recent series, as they whitewashed the depleted Australian tourists

England: England were in glistening ODI form in their most recent series, as they whitewashed the depleted Australian tourists. It was not just the 5-0 series victory that impressed but the manner of those wins too, which included the world record 481/6 scored in their most recent game at Trent Bridge.

With the bat, Alex Hales stole the headlines with his 147 in the record-breaking innings at Trent Bridge, while England's batting depth extends to Jos Buttler - who hit a match-winning 110* in the final match against Australia.

Similarly, Jason Roy hit 67 from 31 balls in the third T20 as he returned to his big-hitting best. He also hit two centuries in the series win against Aussies. While Jonny Bairstow has hit 703 runs in his last ten innings, including scoring three consecutive ODI centuries.

With the ball, leg-spinner Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will be major threat for the visitors. Rashid picked up his 100th ODI wicket during the series with Australia. While Ali has picked up 18 wickets in his previous ten ODI's.

Expected Playing XI: Eoin Morgan (C), Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales.

Who do you think will win the first ODI? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!