England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in the T20I series

Nikhil CricCrazyNIKS FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 590 // 30 Jun 2018, 17:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India whitewashed Ireland with two clinical wins

India began their all-important tour of England with a couple of astounding wins against a hapless Ireland side who struggled to come to terms with the quality of the opposition at home. While the Indian management used both the games to give an opportunity to all the players in the squad, they will be the first to admit that tougher challenge awaits them against an England side which is smashing sides like The Hulk.

This is only the second time that the two sides will play a three-match T20I series and with both sides filled with match-winners from top to bottom. India won the previous series 2-1 at home in 2016/17 and will be looking to take the confidence of the two wins against Ireland into the England series. England, on the other hand, have not had a good time in the shortest format of the game. In the tri-series involving New Zealand and Australia earlier this year, they struggled to impose themselves and couldn't play their natural game. But their last encounter, at home, against Australia, was a timely reminder of the potential they possess with Jos Buttler firing on all cylinders opening the batting for England.

So as the team gear up for a long season in front of them, we take a look at the five players to watch out for in the T20I series which starts from July 3 at The Old Trafford, Manchester.

#1) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's form will be crucial for India in England

The former captain cool had his best Indian Premier League 2018 season for Chennai Super Kings when he plundered 455 runs at an average of 75.83, striking at an outstanding 150.66.

It was Dhoni's intent and eagerness to get on with the game and not go the usually slow route at the start of the innings which made everyone sit up and take notice.

Many have called it his second life and it remains to be seen if the wicketkeeper-batsman from Ranchi can live up to his IPL exploits. Five-ball innings aren't enough to judge most of the times but going how by Dhoni started against Ireland, he seems ready to launch them into the orbit once again.