England vs India, 2018: Five records that could tumble in the upcoming T20I series

After making its debut in 2005, Twenty20 cricket has come a long way. The kind of impact that the shortest form has had on the game is remarkable. In the last 13 years, many T20I records have been set and Indian cricketers have a fair share of records to their name.

One of the earliest and most memorable records was set in an India vs England T20I fixture in the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh made the fastest 50 in international cricket in just 12 balls. His innings also included six sixes off Stuart Broad's over, a feat achieved only once in T20Is.

After starting their UK tour on a positive note with a 2-0 victory over Ireland. India will look continue their rich vein of form against England. India will first face England in three T20I matches, the first of which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

With both the teams looking to ascertain their dominance in the shortest format, here are the five records that could be tumbled in the upcoming T20I series:

*All stats are updated till 1st July, 2018*

#1 Fastest batsman to 2000 T20I runs: Virat Kohli

Kohli is currently the 8th-ranked batsman in T20Is

The Indian skipper, who already has many records to his name, is on his way to set another one. Two Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are on the verge of crossing the 2000-run mark in T20Is. Virat and Rohit have scored 1992 and 1949 in 59 and 81 matches respectively.

Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill were the first two batsmen to score the reach the mark but they took 67 and 70 matches respectively. Virat Kohli played just 59 matches to score the 1992 runs.

On Sunday, July 1st, Shoaib Malik became the first Asian batsman to cross 2000 T20I runs. Till now, Shoaib Malik was slowest to the landmark as he took 92 innings to reach it.

With Virat needing just 8 runs to set the record, he might break the record in the next three matches against England. What's more special about the feat to be achieved is that 6 current batsmen who are next in line to make 2000 T20I runs have already played more matches than him.