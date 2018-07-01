Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018: Five records that could tumble in the upcoming T20I series

Vishwanath Reddy T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.00K   //    01 Jul 2018, 18:47 IST

After making its debut in 2005, Twenty20 cricket has come a long way. The kind of impact that the shortest form has had on the game is remarkable. In the last 13 years, many T20I records have been set and Indian cricketers have a fair share of records to their name.

One of the earliest and most memorable records was set in an India vs England T20I fixture in the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh made the fastest 50 in international cricket in just 12 balls. His innings also included six sixes off Stuart Broad's over, a feat achieved only once in T20Is.

After starting their UK tour on a positive note with a 2-0 victory over Ireland. India will look continue their rich vein of form against England. India will first face England in three T20I matches, the first of which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

With both the teams looking to ascertain their dominance in the shortest format, here are the five records that could be tumbled in the upcoming T20I series:

*All stats are updated till 1st July, 2018*

#1 Fastest batsman to 2000 T20I runs: Virat Kohli

India v Pakistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Kohli is currently the 8th-ranked batsman in T20Is

The Indian skipper, who already has many records to his name, is on his way to set another one. Two Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are on the verge of crossing the 2000-run mark in T20Is. Virat and Rohit have scored 1992 and 1949 in 59 and 81 matches respectively.

Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill were the first two batsmen to score the reach the mark but they took 67 and 70 matches respectively. Virat Kohli played just 59 matches to score the 1992 runs.

On Sunday, July 1st, Shoaib Malik became the first Asian batsman to cross 2000 T20I runs. Till now, Shoaib Malik was slowest to the landmark as he took 92 innings to reach it.

With Virat needing just 8 runs to set the record, he might break the record in the next three matches against England. What's more special about the feat to be achieved is that 6 current batsmen who are next in line to make 2000 T20I runs have already played more matches than him.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's predicted XI for first...
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who could take up the No.4 slot in the ODI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
Five Batsmen to watch out in the India-England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us