Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Five-star Hardik Pandya's ferocious spell is SK Play of the Day

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
1.07K   //    19 Aug 2018, 21:35 IST

KL Rahul Root catch
KL Rahul's catch to dismiss Joe Root came under extensive scrutiny

Even as India sunk under the murky weather during the second Test at Lord's, critics had begun to question Hardik Pandya's place in the playing eleven. Many wondered if an extra batsman or another specialist seamer would bolster their hopes.

The second day of the Trent Bridge Test saw Pandya not only hitting back at his detractors but also potentially entering the breakthrough moment of his career. With India needing a strong bowling performance to stay in the series, the 24-year old rose to the occasion by producing a scintillating spell.

In a role reversal of sorts, the England batsmen found themselves confronted by the prospect of dealing with the gloomy overhead conditions. In pursuit of India's first innings total of 329, they began strongly on the back of a solid opening partnership.

The post-lunch session saw the scales tilting in India's favour. Senior pacer Ishant Sharma broke through the opening stand by getting rid of Alastair Cook. The inexperienced duo of Keaton Jennings and Ollie Pope failed to make any difference to their team's fortunes. At 75/3, England's two best batsmen - skipper Joe Root and gloveman Jonny Bairstow - were in the middle. An extremely crucial phase in the game was about to ensue.

Irrepressible Pandya slices through England

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul propelled India to ascendancy at Trent Bridge

Captain Virat Kohli introduced Pandya into the attack during the 25th over of the innings. He did not have to wait long before creating an impact. In the very first delivery of his spell, the right-arm seamer procured the vital scalp of Root. While KL Rahul's catch might have been contentious, the clever utilization of the crease and the straightening angle to obtain the edge were indicators of top-class swing bowling.

After Mohammed Shami helped India get rid of the dangerous Ben Stokes at the other end, Pandya aggravated England's woes by coercing Bairstow into a loose shot. Unlike the Root dismissal, he ran in close to the stumps and made the wicket-keeper batsman drive on the up. Rahul eased India's nerves by pouching another chance in the slip cordon. All of a sudden, the visitors were starting to fire on all cylinders.

Four deliveries after the fall of Bairstow, Pandya removed Lord's centurion Chris Woakes. Upon realising that the in-form right-hander was at ease against the fuller deliveries which yielded consecutive boundaries, he unleashed a well-directed bouncer. A thin edge, off the attempted hook shot, stuck in the glove of the flying Pant.

Now on a roll, Pandya sent back Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad in a double-wicket maiden over. While the leg-spinner tamely edged one to the wicket-keeper, the latter was trapped in front by a rapid in-swinger at above 140 kilometres per hour. In the space of eleven deliveries, the much-maligned cricketer had razed England's lower-order.

From his first five overs, Pandya picked five wickets at the cost of 24 runs. He eventually finished his searing spell with another impressive over. In what could be deemed as his revelation, he had shed the unenviable tag of bits and pieces cricketer by becoming a genuine all-round talent.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Joe Root Hardik Pandya SK Play of the Day
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
England vs India 2018: Chris Woakes' sterling spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Stuart Broad's manic spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's incisive spell is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ben Stokes' inspired spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Chris Woakes' maiden Test century...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's shocking first-innings...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's stunning spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jos Buttler's dismissal is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's triple-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (31.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
Day 2 | Stumps: India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us