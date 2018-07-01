England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the winner of the ODI and T20I series

The upcoming three-match T20I and three-match ODI series between India and England will be one of the interesting ones as the top-2 side in the format take on each other and one can expect a lot of fireworks when the series gets underway at Old Trafford on July 3.

There is very little to separate both the teams as they have mighty batting line-ups at the disposal, backed by well-equipped bowling attacks. The outcome of the ODI and T20I series also will have a massive impact at the top of ICC rankings.

Let us take a look at five things that will determine the winner of the ODI and T20I series between India and England.

The superior opening partnership

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: India v Bangladesh

Ever since both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma started to open the batting for India in ODIs, they have been very consistent and have established themselves as one of the best in the business when it comes to opening the batting in the limited-overs formats.

The tried and tested combination is set to open the batting for India in the ODI and T20I series against England ahead of KL Rahul and one can expect them to deliver for the Men in Blue, something they have been doing on a consistent basis. If one of the two gets going, the English bowlers will be having a tough time on the field.

The same can be said about the England openers as Jason Roy and Johny Bairstow destroyed the Australian bowling attack recently and they look in good shape ahead of the India series. Like Rohit, Bairstow has taken his game to a completely different level ever since he was made to open the batting for England in ODIs and he is expected to be a thorn in India's flesh in the upcoming series.

Roy, on the other hand, likes to get the upper hand right from the word go and the Indian new ball bowlers have to see his back early to restrict the Poms in the field-restriction overs. In T20Is, Roy is likely to open to with the destructive Jos Buttler, who has been on a purple patch of late.

One thing is certain, the batting pair that gets the upper hand in the ODI series is likely to lead its team to victory. The new ball bowlers of both India and England will have their plans cut out to stop the juggernaut.