England vs India 2018: Four dark horses who could be named in India's Test squad to face England

Let us take a look at four dark horses who could be picked in the Indian squad for the Test series against England.

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 20:17 IST
6.85K

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
India will look to register a series win in England

The most-anticipated series of 2018, the five-match Test series between India and England will get underway at Birmingham on August 1 and the Indian team has already arrived in the United Kingdom to prepare themselves and get used to the conditions ahead of such an important series.

The Men in Blue will play a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series before the Test series and the Test specialists are likely to feature in warm-up matches before the first Test gets underway. The Indian selectors are yet to announce the squad for the series. Announcing the squad earlier would have helped the Test specialists to prepare accordingly for the five-match series.

The Test is likely to feature almost every single player, who was a part of the South Africa tour but the selectors might spring in a surprise by naming a few players out of nowhere as the X-factors.


3rd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 4
3rd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 4

L

et us take a look at four dark horses who could be picked in the Indian squad for the Test series against England.

India's probable squad for the Test series against England: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain) Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Karun Nair.

Deepak Chahar

Enter caption

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been in phenomenal touch of late as he played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings winning their third IPL title. He carried on his golden run to England, where he has been impressive with his bowling for India A in the tri-series against England Lions and West Indies A.

With the red cherry in his hands, he can inflict a considerable damage to the opposition's batting order as he is someone who is capable of moving the ball both ways and his pace is something that will be very ideal for a fast bowler in England.

In spite of having the likes of Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mohammed Siraj etc., it won't be a surprise if Chahar gets a call-up to the Indian Test team.

