Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Having Virat Kohli at the other end made my job a little easier, says Hanuma Vihari

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
151   //    10 Sep 2018, 13:51 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
Hanuma Vihari was at ease when he walked out to bat on debut

One of the biggest takeaways for India from the ongoing Test series against England is the performance of middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari on debut. Vihari, who was handed his Test cap before the start of the fifth Test at The Oval in England, scored 56 in India's first innings and stitched together a crucial 77-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the seventh wicket that helped India reduce the deficit.

It was not about the runs he scored in the innings but it was about the way he got his runs as he was under immense pressure in the third session of day 2 where the ball was swinging a lot for the fast bowlers under lights. He was nervous early on, something that one can understand as it was the first time he walked out to bat in international cricket, had luck on his side and somehow managed to weather the storm on day 2.

On day 3, he was batting like the Hanuma Vihari, who averages around 60 after playing 61 first-class matches as he looked at ease, stamped his authority on the bowlers and reached his 50 on Test debut. Unfortunately, he was given out on 56 and since the third umpire did not have any evidence to overturn the decision, he went with the on-field call.

Talking about his knock at the end of the day, Vihari credited Indian captain Virat Kohli as he helped Vihari by giving some inputs and made his job easier when he was under immense pressure late on day 2.

"Initially I felt the pressure, to be honest, going in yesterday, cloudy conditions and Stuart Broad and (James) Anderson bowling at you. Initially, as I said, I had nerves. With that, I wasn't good with my decision making. But having Virat [Kohli] at the other end made my job a little easier, I guess. His inputs helped me initially. He's been playing very confidently throughout the series and his confidence boosted me at the other end. I will give a lot of credit to him for helping me out yesterday initially. But once I settled down, the wicket was very good to bat on especially with the medium pacers it got a lot slower yesterday. I got myself in and tried to capitalise as much as I could," Vihari said.

With this, Vihari has made sure that he cemented his place in the Indian side that will be touring Australia later this year and will look to continue his rich vein of form if he gets a chance down under.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Fight shown by Hanuma Vihari is all that is required from...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as debutant Hanuma Vihari, Jadeja replace...
RELATED STORY
Representing India in Tests is a dream come true, says...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari replace Kuldeep, Vijay for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 most confusing decisions taken by Virat Kohli as captain
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The Battle of the rear guards
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who should be included...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts to Day 3 of the fifth Test match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 2/3 (3.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | India need 462 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us