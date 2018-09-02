England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by India in England

Shashwat Pande

The ongoing series between India and England has been a delight to watch with both sides looking to capitalize on crucial moments to win the matches. This has been the most riveting and closely-contested series of recent times.

There have been moments in every Test match where it looked like the other side will run away to victory only to be pulled back by manufactured chances created by the opposing team.

This tour to England has definitely confirmed one thing and that is it has been the best bowling attack that India has ever taken to the English shores. The pace attack is as good as going around and spin is ably supported by the best spinner in the world in Tests.

So, what has made it this close? It has been India's batting which has looked in shambles barring Virat Kohli, proven by the dismal batting debacle in the second Test match. So the onus will be again on Indian Batsman to step up for the team in a bid to save the series and effect a turnaround

So on a positive note here are three 4th innings totals successfully chased down by India in England:

#3 India vs England Trentbridge 2007 (73 runs)

The match started with England batting first but there batting could not get going from the start as they were bundled out for 181 runs. Zaheer Khan starred as he took a 4/59 to rattle out the Englishmen.

The match was India's from the start as India in the reply posted 481 runs on the board with the fifties from Laxman, Tendulkar, Jaffer, Karthik and Ganguly. The insurmountable lead did get to England as they batted well in the second innings scoring 355 runs.

The lead turned out to be too much for them despite there captain Michael Vaughn scored a sublime knock of 124 runs. This time around as well the wrecker in chief from India was Zaheer with better figures of 5/75. India with few hiccups chased the target and with it scripted history.

