Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by India in England

Shashwat Pande
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    02 Sep 2018, 14:27 IST

The ongoing series between India and England has been a delight to watch with both sides looking to capitalize on crucial moments to win the matches. This has been the most riveting and closely-contested series of recent times.

There have been moments in every Test match where it looked like the other side will run away to victory only to be pulled back by manufactured chances created by the opposing team.

This tour to England has definitely confirmed one thing and that is it has been the best bowling attack that India has ever taken to the English shores. The pace attack is as good as going around and spin is ably supported by the best spinner in the world in Tests.

So, what has made it this close? It has been India's batting which has looked in shambles barring Virat Kohli, proven by the dismal batting debacle in the second Test match. So the onus will be again on Indian Batsman to step up for the team in a bid to save the series and effect a turnaround

So on a positive note here are three 4th innings totals successfully chased down by India in England:

#3 India vs England Trentbridge 2007 (73 runs)

Second Test: England v India - Day Five
Enter caption

The match started with England batting first but there batting could not get going from the start as they were bundled out for 181 runs. Zaheer Khan starred as he took a 4/59 to rattle out the Englishmen.

The match was India's from the start as India in the reply posted 481 runs on the board with the fifties from Laxman, Tendulkar, Jaffer, Karthik and Ganguly. The insurmountable lead did get to England as they batted well in the second innings scoring 355 runs.

The lead turned out to be too much for them despite there captain Michael Vaughn scored a sublime knock of 124 runs. This time around as well the wrecker in chief from India was Zaheer with better figures of 5/75. India with few hiccups chased the target and with it scripted history.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli
Shashwat Pande
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
3 highest successful run chases outside Asia by India in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 Indian batting records that...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Modern India-England Combined Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five highest Test partnerships by...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Will it be 2-2 or 3-1?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Indian Batsmen with Most Runs In England
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English batsmen India need to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us