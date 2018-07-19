Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for the first test against England

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
84   //    19 Jul 2018, 02:19 IST

E
The Indian team last won a test series in England in 2007.

The Indian team began its hectic tour of England with a bang, by winning the T20 series. But suffered a setback as they lost the 3 match one-day series by a margin of 1-2, including getting beaten by the hosts comprehensively in the final two ODIs.

Now, with the T20 and ODI series done and dusted, the men in blue will look forward to a good performance in the upcoming 5 match test series, and also aim for its first test series win in England since 2007.

The Indian team took one step towards winning its first test series in England since 2007, by announcing a strong 18 man squad consisting of 7 batsmen, 2 wicketkeepers, 3 spinners and 5 fast bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sole seam bowling all-rounder for the starting 3 test matches.

The first Test against England begins on August 1 at Edgbaston cricket ground in the beautiful northern city of Birmingham. Hence in this article let us look at the predicted playing XI for the first test against England at Edgbaston:

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
