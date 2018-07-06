England vs India 2018: India's probable playing XI for Second T20I against England

Indian team beat England by 8 wickets in the first T20I

The men in blue will look forward to sealing the T20 series when they take on England in the second T-20 match at Cardiff.

The Indian Cricket team kick-started their preparation for the long and hectic tour of England, by defeating the Englishmen in the first game of the three-match T20 series by a comfortable margin of 8 wickets.runs yesterday at Manchester.

Virat Kohli and his men would look to wrap up the series, as quickly as possible by winning the second game of the three-match T-20 series against England, in order to test their bench strength for the third T-20 game.

The second T-20 match between England and India is going to take place on July 6 at Sofia Gardens in the beautiful port city of Cardiff.

It is very unlikely that India would change their winning combination from the first T-20 game. But still we will have a look at India's probable playing XI for the second T-20 match against England:

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is capable of changing the course of the game

Rohit Sharma is currently one of the most devastating batsmen in shorter formats, as he is capable of changing the course of the match in just a few overs, and also holds the record for the fastest century in T-20 internationals by an Indian batsman.

But, the Hitman looked bit unconvincing in the middle during his 32 runs knock in the first T-20, and would look to hit his strides with the bat very soon.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan will look to get back to his good form

The Delhi left-hander, along with Rohit Sharma has been India's preferred opening combination in the shorter formats of the game since Champions Trophy 2013, after India's famed opening duo of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag fell out of favour.

The year 2018, has been a superb year for Shikhar Dhawan with the bat as he has consistently scored runs for Indian team in all the three formats of the game, and Dhawan would look to continue his good form with the bat in the second T20 match, after having got dismissed very cheaply in the first T20 game.