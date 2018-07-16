England vs India 2018: India's probable playing XI for the third ODI against England

Virat Kohli will hoping his players regroup quickly after a heavy defeat in the 2nd ODI.

The Men in Blue began the ODI series against England on a bang. They defeated the Englishmen convincingly in the first ODI at Old Trafford by 8 wickets. However, the team suffered a setback in the next game at Lord's, losing the match by a huge margin of 86 runs, thus enabling the hosts level the 3 match ODI series 1-1.

Now, with the series tied 1-1, Indian team would be looking forward to win its second consecutive ODI series in England when they take on the hosts in the final ODI.

The third and the decider ODI match between England and India will take place on July 17 at Headingley in the beautiful northern city of Leeds.

With series on line, it looks very unlikely that the Indian Team would change its playing combination from the opening two one-day games. But, let us still have a look at India's most probable playing XI for the third ODI match against England:

#1. Openers

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan need to put up a good stand in the finals

Rohit Sharma began the ODI series with a bang with an unbeaten match winning century in the first ODI at Trent Bridge, but got out cheaply in the second ODI for just 15 runs while trying a wild hoick against Mark Wood.

Rohit will look forward to make up for his failure with the bat in the second ODI with a big knock, because as we all know once Rohit Sharma gets set, then no boundary is big enough for the Hitman to clear.

Whereas, Rohit's partner in crime Shikhar Dhawan has had quiet a series so far by his standards, as Dhawan has failed to convert his good starts with the bat so far in the series,having been dismissed for 40 and 36 in the two ODI matches so far.

Hence, Dhawan would finally look to convert his start with the bat into a big one as this might probably be his last chance with the bat on this England tour. It is highly unlikely that Dhawan will be an automatic first choice opener in the test playing XI.