England vs India 2018: Indian team donate their match fees to Kerala flood relief

Great gesture by the Indian team

After a huge win over England in the third Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the members of the Indian cricket team have donated their entire match fees to the Kerala flood relief.

This news comes after the Indian skipper dedicated the win to the victims of Kerala floods in the post-match presentation. "We, as a team, want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there," Kohli said with a huge round of applause from the crowd.

#ENDvIND It is an excellent gesture by the Indian team to not only dedicate the win to Kerala flood victims but also donate the entire match fees. — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) August 22, 2018

Kohli also dedicated his performance and his Man of the Match award to his wife Anushka Sharma for motivating him. "I haven't thought about the 2014 failures, but I'd like to dedicate this to my wife who is here and keeps motivating me. She's copped a lot in the past but she deserves the credit for this one," he said about his recent performances in England.

After losing the first Test narrowly and getting humiliated in the second game, the Indian cricket team made a strong come back as they humbled England in the third Test by 203 runs.

After being asked to bat first, fifties from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane helped India put on 329 runs in the first innings. After getting off to a good start, England batsmen succumbed to Indian pacers as they lost all the wickets including a fifer from Hardik Pandya in the second session on day two and gave away a first-innings lead of 168.

Indian batsmen looked positive in their second innings as they came out all guns blazing. Kohli led from the front once again as he scored a stunning century, his 23rd in Tests, and with fifties from Pandya and Chesteshwar Pujara, India declared at 352/8, setting England a target of 521 to win.

England's top-order failed once again but Jos Buttler's maiden Test ton and Ben Stokes' patient fifty helped their team delay the inevitable. Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul sealed the game for India and reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series.