England vs India 2018: Injured R Ashwin could miss the fifth Test

R Ashwin after getting out in the first innings

With just over three days to go for the start of the fifth Test between India and England, there are chances that India's premier spinner in Tests, R Ashwin could be missing the Test as there are chances that he could have injured himself in the fourth Test at Southampton, according to reports in Times of India.

At the expense of Ashwin, the team management might give a chance to Ravindra Jadeja, who has been carrying drinks in the first four Tests.

Ashwin was suffering from a hip injury during the third Test at Trent Bridge and was given the green signal to play in the fourth Test after passing the Fitness test. However, he was far from his best at Southampton as he was struggling to hit his delivery strides with ease.

Ashwin disappointed the Indian team and the fans on a surface that assisted him as he toiled hard for wickets when the wicket was turning and there were patches of rough outside the off-stump for a right-hander. He hardly targetted the rough and was bowling a lot faster than his average speeds.

England off-spinner Moeen Ali, on the other hand, kept things simple as he kept bowling at the rough and was bowling as slow as possible. Eventually, he returned with nine wickets in the game, which proved to be the difference in the Test and was deservedly named the Man of the Match.

Jadeja has to consider himself unlucky for not getting a game in spite of being India's highest-ranked spinner in Tests as the conditions in England hardly favour the spinners and the team management decided to go in with an extra seamer.

Now that he is expected to get a chance to play, he would love to send a strong message to the team management and make a case for himself ahead of India's tour of Australia. The fifth and final Test between India and England will get underway at the Kia Oval, London from September 7.