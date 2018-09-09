England vs India 2018: James Anderson given one demerit point, fined 15% of his match fee

Sachin Arora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 184 // 09 Sep 2018, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

James Anderson in action during the fifth Test match

England's star fast bowler was handed one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he showed dissent at an umpire's decision. The incident happened on the second day of the fifth Test match at The Oval, London.

The instance exactly took place during the 29th over of the Indian innings, when Anderson made an LBW appeal against the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. After the on-field umpire, Kumar Dharmasena gave his decision as not out, Anderson reviewed his decision but there was no change made to it. Subsequently, at the end of that over, Anderson spoke to Dharmasena in an aggressive manner after snatching his cap and jumper.

Later, he went on to admit the wrongdoing as he accepted the sanction imposed. In his sanction, apart from the one demerit point, Anderson was also fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The veteran pacer breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match".

Leaving aside all the predictions that were made on his form and fitness with respect to his age, Anderson went on to beat all of them as he looked completely in this series. He looked completely deadly just like any other series in the past with 21 wickets to his name. He is also the leading wicket-taker in this series so far.

The 21 wickets to him do not contain the name of his rival Virat Kohli. His such reaction could be the result of the frustration of not getting Virat Kohli out even once in this series. Talking about the position of the England team in this series, they are completely in command after having an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match series.