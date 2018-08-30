Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah's eventful new-ball spell is SK Play of the Day

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
1.42K   //    30 Aug 2018, 23:05 IST

Bumrah Jennings
Jasprit Bumrah trapped Keaton Jennings in front with a truly special delivery

Having suffered a tumultuous 203-run defeat at Trent Bridge, England got themselves off to an adequate start by winning a crucial toss in the fourth Test at Southampton. Although a discernible grass cover greeted both teams, the hard nature of the surface at the Ageas Bowl meant that batting last could become a massive disadvantage.

While the hosts brought in Moeen Ali and Sam Curran to replace Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes respectively, the visitors bucked the recent trend by going in with an unchanged playing eleven.

Unlike in the previous Test where Mohammed Shami opened the proceedings in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma took the new ball this time around. After losing the toss, India needed early wickets to apply pressure on the England top-order.

Bumrah's double blow dents England

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah removed Keaton Jennings and Jonny Bairstow in his first spell

Bumrah started the Test match with a beautiful delivery. Hitting excess of 140 kph, he beat Alastair Cook's outside edge by moving the ball across from the perfect length. The remaining five deliveries were probing ones too. At the other end, Ishant also had the seasoned left-hander in all sorts of trouble.

The first ball of the third over produced the breakthrough that India were targeting. Having seen Bumrah slant the ball across him, Keaton Jennings suffered a catastrophic lapse in judgment. The vicious delivery pitched in line and straightened sharply at the last instant.

Offering no stroke, Jennings got himself into an inextricable tangle and could not prevent the ball from thudding on to the pad. Realising that he was trapped plumb in front, the opener did not even wait for the umpire's decision as he started walking back to the dressing room.

While Bumrah challenged Joe Root's temperament, Ishant continued to pose serious questions to Cook. The 24-year old got one to jag back in and cannon on to the England skipper's static legs. With the umpire unmoved, India employed the services of the Decision Review System.

What followed was an all too familiar tale as Bumrah was found to have overstepped. To rub salt into his wounds, the replay further showed the ball crashing onto leg-stump. However, the no-ball did not cost India anything significant as Root succumbed soon to a splendid in-swinger from Ishant.

Both bowlers sustained the pressure by keeping a lid on the scoring-rate. Seldom did they send down loose balls. Skipper Virat Kohli's decision to provide lengthy first spells to his new-ball operators did the trick as Bumrah removed the newly promoted Jonny Bairstow.

Eerily similar to the manner in which he had outsmarted the Yorkshireman at Trent Bridge, Bumrah got one to straighten off the pitch at searing pace. In trying to protect his stumps, Bairstow could not avoid the ball kissing his outside edge which carried smoothly to Rishabh Pant.

With Hardik Pandya subsequently dismissing Cook, England went to lunch at 57/4. Although Sam Curran's lower-order rearguard eventually swelled the total to 246, the opening day's play belonged to Bumrah. The wily seamer broke through the hosts' top-order on what appears to be a batting-friendly pitch.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Keaton Jennings SK Play of the Day
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah's vicious spell is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's incisive spell is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England's woeful batting collapse...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli's majestic century is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Stuart Broad's manic spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Chris Woakes' sterling spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's stunning spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ben Stokes' inspired spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Jasprit Bumrah's meteoric rise and KL Rahul's...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Chris Woakes' maiden Test century...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us