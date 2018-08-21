England vs India 2018: Jonny Bairstow could miss the last two Tests

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

England are already facing a daunting task in the second innings of the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham where are trying to salvage a draw, something that looks unlikely unless the rain plays spoilsport for the remainder of the match.

The hosts have been asked to chase down 521 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and are reeling in the second session of day four after losing their top-4 batsman. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who injured his finger on day three, is yet to come out to bat and Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were given a promotion in the batting order ahead of the Yorkshire batsman.

It has been confirmed that Bairstow will bat in the second innings but that could be the last time we will be seeing him in action in the ongoing series as he is likely to be ruled out of the last two matches in Southampton and The Oval after fracturing his middle finger in the left hand.

According to the reports in Guardian, Bairstow has no chance of being fit for the fourth and fifth Test in time as the injury takes almost three to four weeks to heal and the final match of the series will be played on September 7, which is less than three weeks away. England’s assistant coach Paul Farbrace didn’t open up much about his availability further in the series but he went on to say that Bairstow is likely to bat in the second innings.

If Bairstow is ruled out, England will be definitely missing a batsman who has been consistent for a while now and is their leading run scorer in the ongoing series. Moeen Ali, who scored a double ton for Worcestershire against Yorkshire, will be in contention to replace Bairstow or the selectors might go in with Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, which looks unlikely given the fact that Jos Buttler is already in the side to don the gloves.