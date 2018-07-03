Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's astounding spell is the SK Play of the day

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
235   //    03 Jul 2018, 23:47 IST

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20

It was always on the cards, it was always predicted, it was always going to be England's biggest challenge, and it all happened just the way it was meant to be.

England were batting first, the pitch was flat, the sun staring down, that white ball was ram road straight and the visitors were off to a blazing start.

Jason Roy took the matters head-on, he moved all over the place, played around with the lengths of the bowlers and clipped, drove, pulled them to get his side to a start which has become synonymous with England cricket.

Jos Buttler took time to get going, but then he did get going and it was a treat, much like the way it always is when Jos decides to take the game by the scruff of its neck. However, Roy got out, Hales walked in, Kohli introduced spin and the game stalled.

Alex Hales never got going, he scratched around, and after 18 balls, he managed to scratch around for eight runs and was dismissed off Kuldeep Yadav, yes, the chinaman bowler who has been befuddling batsmen at the International level much like a walk in the park.

It was just the beginning, Chahal was not entirely convincing at the other end, but it was Kuldeep who was willing to iron out the flaws. Morgan came out, Buttler was set, but so was Kuldeep.

It was his third over of the spell, the 14th over of the innings when he showed Manchester his real worth.

Bouncing in, he lobbed up the ball, it had the revs, it was outside the off stump, it dipped, Morgan thought he had the room to get under the ball, he was wrong, he was never close to the ball, and all he could do was drag it away for an easy catch to deep mid-wicket. Just the enigma of wrist spin.

Jonny Bairstow walked out, it was his first ball, it was floated up, Bairstow brimming with confidence wanted to go for the big booming drive, the ball pitched, spun away, dragged Bairstow out of his crease, Dhoni collected the ball and then flicked off the bails. Manchester...Mumbai... Kuldeep was spinning it all over the place.

And then walked out Joe Root, Kuldeep flighted the ball up, outside the off stump, Joe Root, an established Test batsman lured out as he wanted to drive, the ball breaks away, Dhoni fumbled too, then used his helmet and got rid of the bails.

Three wickets in one over, three wickets which knocked the stuffing out of England, three wickets which brought India right back, perhaps even bossing the game.

Well, he then came back in his final over, and asked Jos Buttler to go for the full monty, Buttler did, he just skewed it up in the air, no distance, Virat Kohli settled under it and pouched it at long it.

It was always meant to be, for a marauding England line up, Kuldeep and his spin was always going be a major huddle and the hosts stumbled.

At the end of his four over, he finished with five wickets, the first left-arm wrist spinner to get this feat in T20I cricket.

After a rampant start, England could only muster 159 runs in their allocated quota of overs!

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jos Buttler Kuldeep Yadav SK Play of the Day
