England vs India 2018, ODI: 5 players to watch out for

Manish Pathak FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.88K // 10 Jul 2018, 18:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After winning the three-match T20I series, the Indian team have certainly laid down a marker and the dominant England side know that they have their work cut out in the ODI series which begins on July 12.

It also has to be mentioned here that the Eoin Morgan-side are a much more destructive ODI side than they have been in T20Is in the recent past. Having said this, the Indian team seem to have all the bases covered and on pitches which are generally flaccid and batting paradises, the visitors seem to have the firepower to outmuscle the English team.

Well, England did blank Australia in their previous ODI series, but this team led by Virat Kohli will pose a trickier challenge to them, perhaps more than any team since they revamped their ODI model back in 2015.

For all the different challenges, the upcoming ODI series between perhaps the two best teams in the format will give us a better understanding of the favourites leading into the World Cup next year which will be held in England.

Here in this slider, we take a look at five players to watch out for, the players who in many ways will determine the future of the series.

#5 Jonny Bairstow

He is perhaps the most in-form batsman in the 50-over format, but despite this, he was the finisher in the T20Is and gave enough indications of his prowess lower down the order.

However, he will be back at the top of the order for England when the 50-overs format commences and how he fares against a far more skilled Indian bowling will determine which side the English side turns.

With four centuries in his last eight ODI matches, Bairstow is one of the bigger hurdles the Indian bowling has to overcome if they want to venture anywhere close to dominating the hosts.