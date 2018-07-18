England vs India 2018: Predicting India's batting order for the Tests

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12.55K // 18 Jul 2018, 16:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After much deliberations and skirting different injury concerns, the Indian Test squad to face England has been announced. Although, the majority of the team pick themselves, but there are a few inclusions in the squad which will ignite debates and discussions in the cricketing parleys.

However, the majority of the side looks settled and if the players perform to their potential, they can give the England side a run for their money.

After being comprehensively beaten by England in the ODI-series, Virat Kohli's men would want to prove a point in whites. They had a reasonable tour of South Africa and should look to carry forward that momentum.

Although there are few injury concerns with the bowling department, the batting looks formidable and with players in reasonable form, the contest at the top of the order should be an intriguing one.

Here in this slider, we try to predict India's batting order for the first Test match. Against James Anderson and Stuart Broad, these batsmen will have to be at the top of their games in order to put a decent enough score on the board for their bowlers to bowl at.

#1 Murali Vijay

Perhaps the most reliable batsman at the top of the order, Murali Vijay was hugely successful in an otherwise disappointing tour to England back in 2014. His ability to leave the ball well outside the off stump should hold him in great stead once again, more so if the duke ball swings around.

He has been in decent form, with a century against Afghanistan in Bangalore, but he will know that the English bowling attack in their own backyard will be a different kettle of fish and hence he has to apply himself and can at no time afford to lose his composure. His form at the top of the order will in many ways lay down a marker for the rest of the batting order.

1 / 5 NEXT