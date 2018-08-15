Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the Third Test

R Viswanath
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11.82K   //    15 Aug 2018, 13:39 IST

With India suffering back-to-back defeats against England, Virat Kohli's team selection has come under the scanner and it is high time that he rectifies the selection issues and comes up with the best possible eleven to put up a better show in the third Test in Nottingham.

The chopping and changing haven't helped India's cause as they would look to have a settled lineup for the next 3 Tests barring the welcome addition of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (expected to be fit for the 4th Test).

India's Squad for the 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

Let us take a look at the probable playing eleven for India for the third test beginning on Saturday.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay

Leicestershire v India - Tour Match
Dhawan and Vijay could form a decent opening pair for India

This might raise a few eyebrows as Murali Vijay has consistently underperformed in this series. With scores of 20, 6, 0 and 0, Vijay has not done justice to his talent as an opener and his record in 2018 is quite horrible barring the Test against Afghanistan. But he has the technique and the solidity to succeed in overseas tours and the team management might be tempted to give him an extended run for the third Test. Vijay's experience would come in handy for India if he gets back to his own positive self.

The poor performance of both the openers means that Dhawan (with scores of 26 and 13) could just get the nod ahead of KL Rahul, who hasn't been in the best of form with scores of 4, 13, 8 and 10. This change provides a left-right combination for India at the top of the order. Dhawan and Vijay put on a fifty runs opening stand in the first Test and that adds value to Dhawan's inclusion. A confident Shikhar Dhawan and a solid Murali Vijay could well turn the fortunes for India.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Rishabh Pant
R Viswanath
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: Team India's probable XI for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's probable playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Likely Indian playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind 1st Test: 4 expected changes for India from...
RELATED STORY
Three Indian players who should be selected for the third...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Changes India should consider for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us