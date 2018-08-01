Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Rahul Dravid predicts Test series scoreline

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
774   //    01 Aug 2018, 19:22 IST

Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli
Rahul Dravid has backed India to win the Test series by
2-1
margin

Legendary batsman Rahul Dravid has backed India to triumph in the ongoing Test series against England. Placing the onus on the visitors' pace attack, he has predicted a 2-1 series victory for Virat Kohli's team.

Dravid led India to their previous Test series victory on English soil. His man-management skills as well as attacking field placements were instrumental in the touring team's monumental 1-0 triumph in 2007.

During a podcast with BBC 5 Live Sport, Dravid enthused, "One of the big things is how quickly you adapt to the conditions. When we won here in 2007, it was a three-match Test series and we couldn’t afford to start badly, you had to hit the ground running hard. In a five-match series, you have a little bit more time."

The former skipper exhorted the team management to maintain the fitness levels of their fast bowlers. Notwithstanding the injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's seam bowling stocks are widely expected to better the efforts of their predecessors.

Dravid hoped, "I do think the Indian team has a good chance here but the key would be to take 20 wickets. I have no doubt that we will score runs at some stage but the key is to keep our fast bowlers fit. We have got a good crop of young pacers but it’s five Test matches in six weeks."

Thus far, India have clinched Test series in England on three occasions. Following in the footsteps of a spin-inspired triumph in 1971, their seamers came into prominence in 1986 and 2007. The latest victory was set up by a rousing spell at Trent Bridge from Zaheer Khan.

Alluding to India's historic series triumph under his captaincy, Dravid felt, "When we won here in 2007, the same bowling lineup played in all three matches and we were lucky that nobody got injured and that made a big difference. If we get our best bowling lineup on the park for at least four of the five games, we will give ourselves a good chance."

India's pace attack comprises Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. While Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be available for selection from the second Test onwards, the uncapped Shardul Thakur is also waiting for an opportunity. The presence of three quality spinners completes the visitors' bowling unit.

When asked to predict the series scoreline, Dravid declared, "I have to say India, I will say India 2-1."

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
