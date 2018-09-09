Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty in a grand style

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
341   //    09 Sep 2018, 21:55 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
Jadeja en-route to crafting one of his most important innings

Ravindra Jadeja is not going to forget today in a hurry. Or for that matter, the entirety of this last Test of the England-India series. And that will be irrespective of the result that will surface at the end, because already by now he has arguably been the best performer in the side.

A handy four-wicket haul was how he re-introduced himself back in the all-whites, having been benched throughout the series until now. R Ashwin was India's first-choice spinner all along, and even Kuldeep Yadav got a chance as his deputy in a game. But that backfired, and the visitors chose to stick with the lone spinner, thereby keeping Jaddu on the sidelines. It was the Tamil Nadu man's injury that eventually proved to be a blessing in disguise for him.

On Day one, Jadeja gave India the first breakthrough, sending Jennings to Rahul's hands. He later took up Stokes' wicket and was one of the chart-toppers in economy rates as well. On Day two, he responded to the team's call once again, picking up the vital wickets of Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad, both of who were scoring well. Then it was India's turn to bat, and it all went well as long as Kohli was there in the middle. But then he fell, and so did Rishabh Pant, and the visitors started sniffing trouble at 160/6.

With less than three overs remaining in the day, Jadeja managed to survive the rough testing phase and resumed batting with Hanuma Vihari today’s morning (Day three). The duo went on to pile up 77 runs for the seventh wicket. Though Vihari was the designated batsman between the two, Jadeja's innings looked more balanced.

Soon Vihari left, and Jadeja was assigned the task of batting with the tail - never an easy task. With Ishant and Shami not being able to deliver with the willow, they soon found themselves at 260/9, and Bumrah was the last man.

What followed was an exhibition. With ample support from Bumrah who still went run-less in a 50-minute stint, the left-hander thrust and parried his way through a barrage of deliveries - Anderson, Broad, Rashid, Moeen Ali - all of them proved futile.

Finally, on the last delivery of the 85th over, Jadeja slapped a Moeen Ali ball through extra cover and picked four, also registering the 50-run mark. He followed the feat up with an elaborate celebration, with him "dusting off" his bat and pump his chest - probably a gesture to the team management who made him "gather dust" for so long. Then came out the quintessential "the sword wrangler" as well. Look at the shot and the celebration, here:

The Indian innings finally ended at 292, as Bumrah got run out trying to give the strike to Jadeja. The latter had, meanwhile reached 86 not out - his highest in English soil.

England has since started their second inning and is currently at 57/1. They now have a 97-run lead.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Ravindra Jadeja expresses his desire to represent India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: "We are the only side that can...
RELATED STORY
England vs India ODIs: 5 instances when England got...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Ravindra Jadeja's 86* and Hanuma...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might get a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to Watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who should be included...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 114/2 (43.0 ov)
IND 292/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 154 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us