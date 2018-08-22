Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Records created by both the teams in the third Test

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats
1.68K   //    22 Aug 2018, 16:45 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
It was an
all-round
performance by India

After losing the first two games, the Indian cricket team made a strong come back as they humbled England in the third Test by 203 runs.

After being asked to bat first, fifties from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane helped India put on 329 runs in the first innings. After getting off to a good start, England batsmen succumbed to Indian pacers as they lost all the wickets including a fifer from Hardik Pandya in the second session on day two and gave away a first-innings lead of 168.

Indian batsmen looked positive in their second innings as they came out all guns blazing. Kohli led from the front once again as he scored a stunning century, his 23rd in Tests, and with fifties from Pandya and Chesteshwar Pujara, India declared at 352/8, setting England a target of 521 to win.

England's top-order failed once again but Jos Buttler's maiden Test ton and Ben Stokes' patient fifty helped their team delay the inevitable. Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul sealed the game for India and reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series.

Let us take a look at some important records that were created in the third Test.

0 - India have never lost a Test match in England after scoring more than 300 whilst batting first in the game.

1 - Rishabh Pant became the first Indian player and 12th overall to get off the mark in Tests with a six.

1 - Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are the first pair of teammates to take more than five catches each in the same Test match.

2 - Virat Kohli is now in second on the list of Indian captains with most fifty-plus scores in England. He has nine across all formats, only MS Dhoni (10) has more.

2 - Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler after Mohammed Nissar and Manoj Prabhakar to take two five-wicket hauls in his first four Tests.

2 - James Anderson became only the second bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan to pick up 100 wickets against India in Tests.

2 - Virat Kohli became the second Indian skipper after Kapil Dev to win a Match of the Match award in a Test in England. 

19 - Indian pacers took 19 wickets in the Test, their second-highest in a Test. They took all the 20 wickets in the third Test against South Africa in Johannesburg earlier this year.  

4 - Kohli is fourth place on the list of most Test runs by an Indian captain in England. Only MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly have scored more.

5 - Pant became the fifth-youngest keeper to make his Test debut for India at 20 years and 318 days.

7 - Catches taken by KL Rahul in the third Test. This is the most by any fielder in a single Test on England soil.

7 - Dismissals effected by Rishabh Pant in the Test. This is the most number of dismissals effected by an Indian wicket-keeper on Test debut.

9 - Stuart Broad became the ninth all-rounders to have scored 3000 or more runs and picked 300 or more wickets in Test cricket. He joins an elite club comprising Shane Warne, Kapil Dev, Sir Richard Hadlee, Shaun Pollock, Sir Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Daniel Vettori and Chaminda Vaas.

11 - Ishant Sharma has dismissed Alastair Cook 11 times in Tests. Only Morne Morkel (12) has dismissed the great left-hander on more occasions.

13 - Kohli has scored 13 Test centuries outside India. Only Sachin Tendulkar (29), Rahul Dravid (21) and Sunil Gavaskar (18) are above him in this list.

