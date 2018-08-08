England vs India 2018: Sachin Tendulkar wants 'more runs' from Virat Kohli

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 365 // 08 Aug 2018, 00:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar has implored Virat Kohli to capitalize on his Edgbaston heroics

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has advised Indian captain Virat Kohli to build on his remarkable performance at Edgbaston by scoring heavily in the upcoming matches in the England series.

Cautioning the 29-year-old against getting satisfied with his spectacular effort in the series opener, Tendulkar urged him to extend his impressive form in the remaining Tests too. Even though the skipper's heroics ended in vain in Birmingham, the maestro assured Kohli that his inspiring passion for the game would eventually produce the desired results.

"I would say, just continue, he's doing a fantastic job so just continue. Don't worry about what's happening around you, keep your focus on what you want to achieve and let your heart guide the way," Tendulkar told ESPNCricinfo.

He added, "Along the way, there will be plenty of things said and done, but eventually, if you are passionate about what you want in life, then the results will invariably follow."

After restricting England to 287 on a challenging surface at Edgbaston, Indian batsmen floundered against the moving ball. Even as wickets kept falling around him, Kohli stood tall and hauled his team to a competitive total. The right-hander's 225-ball 149 underlined the marked improvement in his game since that horrific tour in 2014.

Chasing 194 for what could have been a truly historic victory, India's much-vaunted batting line-up came a cropper as the England seamers imposed themselves on the situation. Kohli anchored the pursuit with a splendid 51. However, Ben Stokes got the better of him to propel England to an unforgettable 31-run triumph.

On the same venue 22 years ago, Tendulkar had himself played the lone warrior role. After India had conceded a sizeable lead, he scored 122 out of a team total of 219 in their second innings. Unlike the thriller in 2018, England cruised to an eight-wicket win. The Mumbaikar reckoned that Kohli shared the same insatiable appetite for runs as his erstwhile self.

Tendulkar insisted, "I can tell you from my own experience, however many runs you score they are never enough. You want more runs, and that is the case with Virat. However many runs he scores, it will never be enough for him."

"The downfall starts when you are satisfied. It's nice to be happy, but never be satisfied when you are a batsman. Bowlers can only get ten wickets, but batters can go on and go, so don't be satisfied, just be happy."

The second Test between England and India will get underway on Thursday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. With the visitors' batting lineup under immense scrutiny, the onus will continue to be on Kohli to do the heavy lifting.