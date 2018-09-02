Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's fearless batting in both innings form SK Turning Point of 4th Test

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
254   //    02 Sep 2018, 22:25 IST

Sam Curran
Sam Curran's gritty batting has added a new dimension to England's dynamic lower-order

Even though India began the fourth day with some hope of pulling off a miracle, they were always going to be up against it on a rapidly deteriorating pitch at Southampton. After all, batting in the fourth-innings has always been their Achilles heel.

Despite getting the last two wickets quickly, India still found themselves confronted with a hefty target on a dusty track at the Ageas Bowl. Chasing 245, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane fought admirably in a determined fourth-wicket partnership.

However, their effort did not translate into anything meaningful as Moeen Ali had the last laugh. Utilising the spin-friendly conditions to perfection, he removed both Kohli and Rahane to clear the way for England's series-clinching victory.

While Moeen took home the Player of the Match award for his nine wickets in the match, India will acknowledge two particular phases when the game was wrested out of their hands. Much like his high-impact 63 in the first Test at Edgbaston, all-rounder Sam Curran made the telling difference once again with his fearless batting lower down the order.

This time around, Curran made important contributions in both innings at points during which England appeared to be in danger. After top-scoring with 78 from 136 balls to swell the total to 246 in the first innings, the left-hander took the match away from India's grasp with a handy 83-ball 46 in the hosts' second innings.

Curran punch rescues and revives England batting

Sam Curran
Curran's grit converted 86/6 into 246 in the decisive first innings of the Test

After winning yet another toss, England threatened to flounder the advantage by suffering a top-order collapse for the umpteenth time. 36/4 soon became 86/6 when Curran walked into the middle. India's seamers were on top and primed to deliver a knockout blow.

With Moeen Ali for company, Curran breathed life into the England innings. The pair of all-rounders added 81 runs for the seventh wicket. India sensed another opening when Ravichandran Ashwin coerced his off-spin counterpart to play a loose shot.

For their last two wickets, England amassed 69 invaluable runs. Curran did the bulk of the scoring. By the time he was castled by Ashwin, the southpaw had carried his team to a competitive total. He alternated between solid defence and sprightly attack to wreck India's plans.

Upon eking out a narrow 27-run lead, India had England on the ropes in the second innings too. When Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler combined together, the hosts were ahead by only 95 runs. The dynamic duo fortified their position with a vital 56-run partnership. But the left-hander's dismissal allowed the visitors to entertain thoughts of sneaking in.

When Curran arrived at the crease, England's lead stood at 151 runs with just four more wickets in hand. Showing his canny understanding of the game, he kept the good balls away and capitalised on even the slightest errors in length.

Following Buttler's dismissal, Curran took centerstage and helped add 38 priceless runs for the last three wickets. In the post-match presentation, Kohli recognised the importance of the dual knocks played by the number eight batsman.

Quite fittingly, the all-rounder picked the final wicket to seal an unassailable 3-1 lead for England. Irrespective of what happens in the dead-rubber at The Oval, Curran might just be a lock-in for the Player of the Series award.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Moeen Ali Sam Curran SK Turning Point
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
England vs India 2018, 4th Test - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Dhawan's drop to reprieve Sam...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England's woeful batting collapse...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's shocking first-innings...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test, Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Is 246 enough on this wicket?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 4th Test: England's playing XI announced
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us