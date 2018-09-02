England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's fearless batting in both innings form SK Turning Point of 4th Test

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 254 // 02 Sep 2018, 22:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sam Curran's gritty batting has added a new dimension to England's dynamic lower-order

Even though India began the fourth day with some hope of pulling off a miracle, they were always going to be up against it on a rapidly deteriorating pitch at Southampton. After all, batting in the fourth-innings has always been their Achilles heel.

Despite getting the last two wickets quickly, India still found themselves confronted with a hefty target on a dusty track at the Ageas Bowl. Chasing 245, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane fought admirably in a determined fourth-wicket partnership.

However, their effort did not translate into anything meaningful as Moeen Ali had the last laugh. Utilising the spin-friendly conditions to perfection, he removed both Kohli and Rahane to clear the way for England's series-clinching victory.

While Moeen took home the Player of the Match award for his nine wickets in the match, India will acknowledge two particular phases when the game was wrested out of their hands. Much like his high-impact 63 in the first Test at Edgbaston, all-rounder Sam Curran made the telling difference once again with his fearless batting lower down the order.

This time around, Curran made important contributions in both innings at points during which England appeared to be in danger. After top-scoring with 78 from 136 balls to swell the total to 246 in the first innings, the left-hander took the match away from India's grasp with a handy 83-ball 46 in the hosts' second innings.

Curran punch rescues and revives England batting

Curran's grit converted 86/6 into 246 in the decisive first innings of the Test

After winning yet another toss, England threatened to flounder the advantage by suffering a top-order collapse for the umpteenth time. 36/4 soon became 86/6 when Curran walked into the middle. India's seamers were on top and primed to deliver a knockout blow.

With Moeen Ali for company, Curran breathed life into the England innings. The pair of all-rounders added 81 runs for the seventh wicket. India sensed another opening when Ravichandran Ashwin coerced his off-spin counterpart to play a loose shot.

For their last two wickets, England amassed 69 invaluable runs. Curran did the bulk of the scoring. By the time he was castled by Ashwin, the southpaw had carried his team to a competitive total. He alternated between solid defence and sprightly attack to wreck India's plans.

Upon eking out a narrow 27-run lead, India had England on the ropes in the second innings too. When Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler combined together, the hosts were ahead by only 95 runs. The dynamic duo fortified their position with a vital 56-run partnership. But the left-hander's dismissal allowed the visitors to entertain thoughts of sneaking in.

When Curran arrived at the crease, England's lead stood at 151 runs with just four more wickets in hand. Showing his canny understanding of the game, he kept the good balls away and capitalised on even the slightest errors in length.

Following Buttler's dismissal, Curran took centerstage and helped add 38 priceless runs for the last three wickets. In the post-match presentation, Kohli recognised the importance of the dual knocks played by the number eight batsman.

Quite fittingly, the all-rounder picked the final wicket to seal an unassailable 3-1 lead for England. Irrespective of what happens in the dead-rubber at The Oval, Curran might just be a lock-in for the Player of the Series award.