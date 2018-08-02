Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's stunning spell is SK Play of the Day

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
992   //    02 Aug 2018, 19:14 IST

Murali Vijay KL Rahul
Murali Vijay and KL Rahul had no answer to Curran's sharp movement

Prior to the start of the series, all eyes were focused on the battle between the Indian batsmen and England's experienced new ball pairing. The visitors understandably tackled James Anderson and Stuart Broad with palpable caution. But the left-arm swing of the unheralded Sam Curran turned out to be their nemesis in the opening session of day two at Edgbaston.

Curran, who had debuted against Pakistan at Leeds in June, demolished India's top-order in a whirlwind spell. After trapping Murali Vijay, he proceeded to trump KL Rahul and outclass Shikhar Dhawan in an engrossing passage of play in Birmingham.

Having bowled out England for a manageable score of 287, India's openers looked to drive home the advantage. While Vijay was his usual attentive self, Dhawan preyed on the loose deliveries like a hungry vulture encircling rare prey.

The duo brought up India's first fifty-run partnership on English soil since the 2011 Lord's Test. With the scorecard reading 50/0, the hosts found themselves under pressure. But the 14th over of the innings turned the match on its head.

Curran scythes through India's top-order

Sam Curran
Sam Curran's productive spell helped England take control of the contest

Curran got into Vijay's mind by angling the ball back into him. Even though the pace was decidedly modest, the engulfing cloud cover was aiding a hint of swing. The elegant right-hander's confused footwork gave an indication of his cluttered thought process. Aside from a juicy full toss which was dispatched to the cover boundary, the seamer did not give an inch.

Curran got his reward when he swung the ball prodigiously and caught Vijay unawares from over the stump. The ball evaded the attempted the flick before thudding onto the pad. Aleem Dar remained uninterested despite a vociferous appeal. Upon inspection through DRS, the decision was reversed in England's favour.

The team management's first bold call in the series was sent into immense scrutiny. Occupying the pivotal number three spot in place of Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul neither showed any aptitude for the situation nor any respect for the demands of Test cricket.

After edging a streaky boundary through the lurking slip cordon, Rahul decided to have an ugly waft at a fuller delivery. He plonked his front foot and tried to play through the line. But he only ended up inside edging the ball onto his stumps.

With India losing two quick wickets, the need of the hour was for Dhawan to prevent further casualty before the looming lunch interval. However, the left-hander's urge got the better of him. He was left befuddled by Curran's curve. The ball somehow managed to escape the prowling slip cordon.

Upon seeing the next ball beat his bat, the flat-footed Dhawan once again attempted to drive on the up. The sharp out-swing as well as the left-hander's angled bat meant that only one result was possible. Dawid Malan gleefully accepted the outside edge at second slip.

In the space of 14 frenetic deliveries, India had slumped from a comfortable position to a precarious one. From 59/3, their fate yet again rested on the shoulders of their skipper even as the surface began to quicken up. Meanwhile, Curran had offered an early glimpse that there was indeed life after Anderson and Broad.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket KL Rahul Sam Curran SK Play of the Day
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's incisive spell is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's astounding spell...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, SK Player of the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jos Buttler's dismissal is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's triple-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
5 Weaknesses of England that India can exploit
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's brilliant direct hit to run out Joe Root is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Bairstow's assault on Kuldeep is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma is the SK...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 287/10 & 9/1 (3.4 ov)
IND 274/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England lead India by 22 runs with 9 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us