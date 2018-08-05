Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran tried to learn from Virat Kohli's century

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
119   //    05 Aug 2018, 14:36 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

England all-rounder Sam Curran has stated that he was 'trying to learn' from Virat Kohli's 149-run knock in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test. The 20-year-old was named man of the match for his all-round performance which included a counter-attacking innings of 63 runs in the second innings to drag England to a respectable total. The home side eventually won the match by 31 runs.

The left-arm seamer had removed the Indian top order in the first innings as well in an impressive spell of fast bowling with Shikhar Dhawan's wicket being the highlight. Expressing his views during the post-match presentation, Curran said that Kohli's partnerships with the tail-enders gave him an insight on how to bat with the tail.

The English all-rounder revealed that his former Surrey teammate, Kumar Sangakkara's tips were useful as well.

"To be honest, I was trying to learn a bit from Virat in the first innings, when he batted with the tail," Curran said. "But chatted with Kumar in the hotel the other day and he also told me a few things about batting with the tail. A few came out of the middle and I was lucky enough to get a few runs."

The youngster was delighted with his man of the match performance in only his second Test.

"I can't take it in, it's all so special, it feels like I'm dreaming. I'm sure I'll sleep well tonight as I didn't sleep last night," he said.

"I tried to take it as another game but it is quite hard when the Barmy Army is chanting down there, and you've got world-class players on show, and I'm just on my second game, trying to learn my way. But it's awesome., I'm just taking it in."

The second Test starts on 9th August at Lord's.

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
