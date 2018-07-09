England vs India 2018: T20I series Player Ratings

Virat Kohli was elated after Chahal dismissed Root in the second T20I

India chased down a mammoth target of 199 and defeated England by 7 wickets to win the T20 series 2-1. On a good batting surface, England batsmen made a par score of 198. However, the Indian batsmen showed their class and chased down the score with 8 balls to spare.

Both the teams were in top form coming into the series which made this even more interesting and competitive. Players from both the teams played some extraordinary cricket. With the T20 series done and dusted, it is a good time to rate players from both the sides on their performances in the 3 match series.

England

Hales scored a match-winning fifty in the second T20I

Jason Roy (8/10)

The flamboyant England opener gave the side some good starts in the series. After failing to convert his starts into a big one in the first two matches, Roy scored a brilliant 67 in the final T20I.

Jos Buttler (8/10)

Jos Buttler continued his golden run by scoring some vital runs at the top of the order for England. He scored 69 runs in the first T20I and looked threatening in the next two matches as well.

Alex Hales (8/10)

After a poor outing in the first T20I, Alex Hales came back brilliantly to score a match-winning 58 in the second T20I. Hales also scored 30 runs in the final T20I but will be disappointed in not converting it to a big one.

Eoin Morgan (3/10)

The England captain had a horrendous T20 series as a batsman. Morgan scored a meagre 30 runs in three innings and looked completely out of sorts. He will need to improve his performance in the ODIs.

Johnny Bairstow (6/10)

Playing in the lower-middle order, Bairstow played a couple of useful innings for the England side. While he stitched a useful partnership with Alex Hales in the second T20, he scored a quick-fire 25 in the third T20I.

Bairstow played a couple of useful cameos in the last two T20Is

Joe Root (2/10)

Joe Root failed miserably in the two opportunities that he got in the series. On both occasions, he was foxed by the Indian spinners and was eventually replaced by Ben Stokes in the third T20I.

Ben Stokes (6.5/10)

Ben Stokes made a comeback to the side in the third T20I. While he looked rusty with the bat during his innings of 14 runs, he bowled two good overs giving away just 11 runs.

Moeen Ali (2/10)

Moeen Ali was dropped from the side after the first match. Ali scored just 6 runs with the bat. While in bowling, he was taken apart by the Indian batsmen as he plundered 37 runs in 2.2 overs.

Adil Rashid (7.5/10)

Adil Rashid will be mighty pleased with his performance in the series. Rashid was mighty effective against the Indian batsmen, who are known for their dominance against spin bowlers. He bowled with excellent control and was hard to score runs off.

David Willey (7/10)

David Willey troubled both the Indian openers with his swing. He also scored crucial runs at the back of the innings in the first T20I. However, Willey struggled in the last T20I giving away 37 runs in his three overs.

David Willey getting through Dhawan's defence

Liam Plunkett (5.5/10)

Liam Plunkett was highly inconsistent in this series. While he produced a fantastic bowling spell of 1-17 in four overs in the second T20I, he gave away runs at an economy of over 10 runs per over in the other two matches.

Chris Jordan (5/10)

Chris Jordan performed well in patches in this series but failed to take wickets in the series. He took a single wicket in the whole series and wasn't consistent in the death overs.

Jake Ball (3.5/10)

Jake Ball was included in the playing XI as a replacement of Moeen Ali, but the fast bowler failed to impress. Ball did take a couple of wickets but leaked too many runs and was very expensive.