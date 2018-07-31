Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: The sublime spectacle called Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Aalekh
ANALYST
Feature
119   //    31 Jul 2018, 04:21 IST

Edgbaston cricket stadium- a true elegance
Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Carving a royal history

Edgbaston, an iconic cricket stadium that has played host to a lot of memorable and glorious moments in the history of cricket, is all set to add another remarkable moment in its glorious 133-year legacy. It will host England's 1,000th Test match from August 1 which will see England lock horns with India in the first match of the 5-match Test series. This is a historic moment for England cricket as with this, English will be the first nation to play a 1000 matches in Test cricket.

The glorious history of the "meadow"

Situated in the southern picturesque suburbs of Birmingham, the famous cricket ground has a rich history to voice. Its contribution towards cricket began in 1885 when the Warwickshire County Cricket Club agreed to lease 12 acres of ground, stated as a "meadow of rough grazing land", from Calthorpe Estate. The club held its inaugural match in 1886 against the MCC. Edgbaston's popularity gained momentum when it hosted its 1st test match in 1902 against Australia in the Ashes series.

In its 13-decade history, this stadium has hosted some of the finest cricketing matches and moments. From the unforgettable World Cup semi-final tie between South Africa and Australia in 1999 to the marvellous display of England's fighting spirit in the Ashes series when England won the 2nd Ashes Test in 2005 by 2 runs, Edgbaston has witnessed some legendary cricketing action.

Let us take a look at some of the amazing records and victories witnessed at Edgbaston, Birmingham:-

* Aug 17, 2017 - Edgbaston hosted the first day/night Test match in England, between England and West Indies.

* In 2012, Tino Best scored 95 for the West Indies against England, the then highest score by a number 11 batsmen in Test cricket. This record was broken by Australia's Ashton Agar in 2013 when he scored 98.

* Brian Lara scored 501* playing for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994, the highest score by a batsman in the first class cricket.

* England women's cricket team beat Australia by 92 runs in to win the first Women's World Cup in 1973.

* India won the ICC Champions Trophy, 2013 by 5 runs in a nail-biting match against England.

* A tremendous opening partnership of 256 was scored by Jason Roy and Alex Hales for England against Sri Lanka in 2016. It is the highest partnership for England for any wicket in ODIs.

India at the Edgbaston

India's last Test match at Edgbaston was in 2011 and it is a brutal memory for the Indian team as England thrashed the visitors, defeating them by an innings and 242 runs. India struggled on the unforgiving pace tracks as the English pacers decimated the strong Indian batting line-up.

The entire cricketing world has its attention clamped to the England-India Test series which is undoubtedly going to a fierce competition and a true test of merit between these two sides. If you are an ardent cricket fan, you're in for a treat and you know it.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Joe Root
Aalekh
ANALYST
Smitten by the sports bug. My fascination with sports is the ink of the articles you will find here.
