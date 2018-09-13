Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Top bowling performances from the Test series

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
206   //    13 Sep 2018, 18:59 IST

*Top Bowling Performances
*Top Bowling Performances in ENG v ING 2018 Test series

Sadly, but finally, one of the best Test series played in recent times has concluded. It is a series which enthralled the entire cricket fraternity with nail-biting finishes. It is a series where individuals mesmerized with their charm and prowess. It had 'fairy-tale' finales. It had career saving endings.

It is also a series which will be remembered as an enterprise for the revival of Test cricket. Maybe the 4-1 scoreline won't resemble that. But, it is truly a 'celebration of Test cricket'. We will have a look at some best bowling performances in the series.

#6 Sam Curran's 4-74 at Edgbaston, first Test

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
*Sam Curran's becomes the second youngest to score 250+ runs and took 10+ wickets in a series.

At Edgbaston, in reply to England's 287, India started well with a 50-run partnership. But, it was young Sam Curran's spell tilted the Test in hosts favour. First, he got Murali Vijay LBW, then bowled KL Rahul in the same over. In his next over, he foxed Dhawan to the keeper with an away swinger.

Later, he bamboozled Hardik Pandya with an in-swinging yorker. Truly, this is a mesmerizing spell from a youngster. Like batting, he had some crucial breakthroughs while bowling like getting Kohli in first innings of the fourth Test. He's deservedly adjudged Man of the Series.

#5 Ishant Sharma's 5-51 at Edgbaston, first Test

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
*Ishant Sharma produced a mind-blowing spell in First Test

In India's second Test of 2014 tour, Ishant had a match-winning spell at Lord's where he bounced the English batsmen one after the other. This time around, in the first Test itself he created tremors in opposition camp with his fiery spell. Due to his mind-boggling spell, England were slipped to 87-7. If not for Curran's heroics, Ishant's spell might have given India a perfect start to the series.

