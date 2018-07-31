England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli in a clearer mindset than 2014

Indian captain Virat Kohli suggested that he is in a much clearer mindset than he was back in 2014 when he last toured England. Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the opening Test of the five-match series against the hosts.

His last outing in England as a Test batsman wasn't a memorable one and the batsman managed 134 runs in the 10 innings that he played. However this time the stakes are much higher as Kohli's not only the most important batsman but the captain of the side.

The 29-year-old feels he was bothered about what was said in the media back in the day and that probably affected his game. Now, on the other hand, he keeps himself away from what is written by the media which helps him have a 'clear mental space'.

"I don't know. Back in the day when I did not know better these things used to bother me because I used to read a lot.

"If I waste my energy on all these things I am compromising on my mindset already because when I walk out to bat I have the bat in hand, not people on the outside who write and predict things. I need to be in the most convincing and the most clear mental space I can be. That happens when I am just focused on what I need to do."

Kohli is aware of the fact that a lot depends on the number of runs that comes out of his willow and thus wants to focus on helping the team and taking Indian cricket forward rather than about personal records in the country.

"...I am not in a frame of mind to prove myself in any country. I just want to perform for the team. Obviously, I want to score runs for the team. And I am going to take Indian cricket forward."

Skipper of the touring side, Kohli finished by stating that the squad wants to give a professional performance and hopefully remain consistent in the five-match long series.

"Whether you want to act as an underdog or favourite it is in your own head. You need professionalism more than feeling like an underdog or starting as a favourite. That is something we want to do as a team: we want to be consistent and professional."

The first Test of the series starts tomorrow (1st August).